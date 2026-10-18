Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, Gurugram, Hosts Sudha Murty for the Launch of the Fifth Book in The Gopi Diaries Series
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 16, 2026: Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, Gurugram, hosted acclaimed author and philanthropist Sudha Murty for the launch of the fifth book in her much-loved The Gopi Diaries series, published by HarperCollins, in collaboration with Koolskool.
The fifth book in The Gopi Diaries series, titled "Detective Gopi" explores how a summer escape to the banks of the River Shubhada turns into an unexpected adventure when Gopi, the much-loved canine protagonist, takes on the role of a detective to solve a mystery. Published by HarperCollins, the book brings mystery, adventure and Gopi’s characteristic curiosity together in a heartwarming new chapter, continuing the popular series that has introduced young readers to Gopi’s everyday adventures and experiences.
The launch offered students at Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, a unique opportunity to engage with one of India’s most widely read authors and experience the world of her storytelling first-hand. Staying true to the school’s ethos of authentic and experiential learning, the occasion encouraged students to connect with literature beyond the classroom through personalised messages and reflections shared by students, alongside an engaging interaction with Ms Murty. She spoke with students about their favourite books, preferred genres, reading interests and the stories that inspire them, creating a meaningful exchange around the joy of reading and the power of imagination.
The event featured the unveiling of Detective Gopi, conversations around the new book and an interactive session with Ms Murty, during which students shared their thoughts, reading preferences and personal connections with stories. Personalised messages and quotes from students added a distinctive touch to the celebration, capturing their excitement and reflections on meeting the author, giving students an opportunity to explore the stories, characters and themes at the heart of Sudha Murty’s latest work.
Sangeeta Kapoor, Principal, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, Gurugram, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sudha Murty to our Sector 64 campus for this special literary milestone. At Heritage Xperiential Learning School, we believe that meaningful learning happens when children connect ideas and experiences beyond the classroom. An opportunity to engage with an author whose stories have inspired generations allows our students to discover the joy of reading, ask questions, spark their imagination and develop a deeper connection with literature.”
The launch reflects Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64’s commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences that extend beyond traditional classroom boundaries. By bringing students into direct engagement with authors, artists, practitioners and other accomplished individuals, the campus creates opportunities for them to encounter diverse perspectives, nurture curiosity and connect their learning with the world around them. The occasion brought together the joy of reading, the power of storytelling and the spirit of experiential learning, reinforcing the role of literature in nurturing curious, imaginative and thoughtful learners.
About Heritage Xperiential Schools
Heritage Xperiential Schools, comprising Heritage Xperiential Learning School and Heritage International Xperiential School, have been at the forefront of progressive and experiential education in India for over two decades.
The fifth book in The Gopi Diaries series, titled "Detective Gopi" explores how a summer escape to the banks of the River Shubhada turns into an unexpected adventure when Gopi, the much-loved canine protagonist, takes on the role of a detective to solve a mystery. Published by HarperCollins, the book brings mystery, adventure and Gopi’s characteristic curiosity together in a heartwarming new chapter, continuing the popular series that has introduced young readers to Gopi’s everyday adventures and experiences.
The launch offered students at Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, a unique opportunity to engage with one of India’s most widely read authors and experience the world of her storytelling first-hand. Staying true to the school’s ethos of authentic and experiential learning, the occasion encouraged students to connect with literature beyond the classroom through personalised messages and reflections shared by students, alongside an engaging interaction with Ms Murty. She spoke with students about their favourite books, preferred genres, reading interests and the stories that inspire them, creating a meaningful exchange around the joy of reading and the power of imagination.
The event featured the unveiling of Detective Gopi, conversations around the new book and an interactive session with Ms Murty, during which students shared their thoughts, reading preferences and personal connections with stories. Personalised messages and quotes from students added a distinctive touch to the celebration, capturing their excitement and reflections on meeting the author, giving students an opportunity to explore the stories, characters and themes at the heart of Sudha Murty’s latest work.
Sangeeta Kapoor, Principal, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, Gurugram, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sudha Murty to our Sector 64 campus for this special literary milestone. At Heritage Xperiential Learning School, we believe that meaningful learning happens when children connect ideas and experiences beyond the classroom. An opportunity to engage with an author whose stories have inspired generations allows our students to discover the joy of reading, ask questions, spark their imagination and develop a deeper connection with literature.”
The launch reflects Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64’s commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences that extend beyond traditional classroom boundaries. By bringing students into direct engagement with authors, artists, practitioners and other accomplished individuals, the campus creates opportunities for them to encounter diverse perspectives, nurture curiosity and connect their learning with the world around them. The occasion brought together the joy of reading, the power of storytelling and the spirit of experiential learning, reinforcing the role of literature in nurturing curious, imaginative and thoughtful learners.
About Heritage Xperiential Schools
Heritage Xperiential Schools, comprising Heritage Xperiential Learning School and Heritage International Xperiential School, have been at the forefront of progressive and experiential education in India for over two decades.
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