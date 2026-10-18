4th Position on World Cup Debut: EuroSchool Bannerghatta Students Shine for India at ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 October 2026: EuroSchool, one of India’s leading K-12 school networks, celebrated a significant sporting achievement as students of its Bannerghatta campus, Avyukth Nayar and Alicia Lobo, represented India at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup 2026, held in Kazakhstan from 26 September to 3 October 2026. Making their World Cup debut, the students competed against participants from across the world, demonstrating discipline, confidence, determination and sporting spirit on an international platform.
Avyukth Nayar secured an impressive 4th position in the 14–15 years category at the recently concluded ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup in Kazakhstan. He was also involved in a closely contested tie for third place in the TULS event. His performance at the international championship reflects his sustained commitment to the sport and his ability to compete with confidence at a global level.
Prior to this, Avyukth represented India at the Asian ITF Taekwon-Do Championship 2026 in Mongolia and the Hwa Rang Warrior Asia Cup 2026 in Malaysia, where he won a bronze medal in Individual Patterns. He has also secured multiple Gold and Silver medals at National-level championships held this year across Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
Alongside his sporting achievements, Avyukth has participated in TEDxYouth, competed in the India Debating League, and emerged as a state-level winner in WWF 2024, showcasing his versatility and confidence across diverse platforms. His journey reflects the importance of encouraging students to explore different interests and develop their strengths beyond academics and sport.
Alicia Lobo also made her World Cup debut, representing India with confidence and determination on the international stage. Competing alongside participants from different countries, her participation provided an opportunity to gain international exposure and experience while taking another step forward in her sporting journey.
She has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in Taekwon-Do, representing India at the 3rd ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup in Kazakhstan in 2026. She won two Bronze Medals at the Hwarang Asia Cup Championship in Malaysia, a Silver Medal at the 21st South & West ITF Taekwon-Do Championship, and Gold Medals at the Inter-School Taekwon-Do Championship and the 24th Karnataka State-Level ITF Taekwondo Championship. In recognition of her performance, she achieved a double promotion from Yellow Belt (8th Gup) to Green Belt (6th Gup). Beyond sports, she secured first place in a Poster Making Competition at EuroSchool Bannerghatta in 2026 and won a Bronze Medal in Gymnastics at the RnR Fit Artistic Gymnastics Invitational Meet in 2019.
Ms Seethalakshmi Kartha, Senior Principal, EuroSchool Bannerghatta, said, “Representing India at an international championship is a significant achievement, and we are extremely proud of Avyukth and Alicia for their performance at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup. Their journey reflects the discipline, perseverance and confidence that young learners build when they are encouraged to pursue their interests with dedication. At EuroSchool Bannerghatta, the complete schooling experience gives every student an equal opportunity to excel in academics and co-curriculars, discovering their strengths across sports, arts, leadership and more. We congratulate Avyukth and Alicia and look forward to seeing them continue to challenge themselves and pursue their aspirations.”
Mr.Siddharth Nayar and Mrs.Divya Menon, parent of Avyukth Nayar, said, “We are immensely proud of Avyukth for securing fourth place at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup in Kazakhstan in his debut appearance. Representing India on the international stage was a moment of immense pride for our family. We are deeply grateful to Principal Seethalakshmi Kartha, secondary coordinator Ms Candida, his teachers and the Aspire (co-curricular program at EuroSchool) team, especially the Taekwondo coach Vanitha Ma’am for her unwavering support in helping him pursue his sporting aspirations alongside academics.”
Ms.Lina Lobo, parent of Alicia Lobo, said, “Watching my daughter represent India live on television, alongside athletes from around the world, was a moment beyond words that filled me with immense pride. This experience has strengthened her sporting skills and shaped her discipline and determination. Alicia has been a gymnast since she was four, but for this achievement in Taekwon-Do, the credit goes to EuroSchool Bannerghatta for opening the doors of opportunity for her and many others. As a parent, I feel truly blessed to have teachers who care not just about a child’s academic progress, but also about her passion, well-being and dreams.”
Over the years, EuroSchool Bannerghatta has built a Complete Schooling Experience for every child. Strong academics are matched with equal opportunities in sports and the arts, so students build their talents, interests and life skills alongside their studies. The result is children who are curious, confident, and creative. Guided by EuroSchool’s philosophy of “Discover Yourself,” students are encouraged to explore their potential, pursue their passions and take on new challenges with confidence.
As Avyukth Nayar and Alicia Lobo continue their sporting journeys, their participation at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup marks an important milestone and a moment of pride for the entire EuroSchool Bannerghatta community. The school remains committed to providing students with opportunities to explore diverse pathways, nurture their talents and prepare themselves to take on opportunities at both national and international platforms.
Avyukth Nayar secured an impressive 4th position in the 14–15 years category at the recently concluded ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup in Kazakhstan. He was also involved in a closely contested tie for third place in the TULS event. His performance at the international championship reflects his sustained commitment to the sport and his ability to compete with confidence at a global level.
Prior to this, Avyukth represented India at the Asian ITF Taekwon-Do Championship 2026 in Mongolia and the Hwa Rang Warrior Asia Cup 2026 in Malaysia, where he won a bronze medal in Individual Patterns. He has also secured multiple Gold and Silver medals at National-level championships held this year across Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
Alongside his sporting achievements, Avyukth has participated in TEDxYouth, competed in the India Debating League, and emerged as a state-level winner in WWF 2024, showcasing his versatility and confidence across diverse platforms. His journey reflects the importance of encouraging students to explore different interests and develop their strengths beyond academics and sport.
Alicia Lobo also made her World Cup debut, representing India with confidence and determination on the international stage. Competing alongside participants from different countries, her participation provided an opportunity to gain international exposure and experience while taking another step forward in her sporting journey.
She has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in Taekwon-Do, representing India at the 3rd ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup in Kazakhstan in 2026. She won two Bronze Medals at the Hwarang Asia Cup Championship in Malaysia, a Silver Medal at the 21st South & West ITF Taekwon-Do Championship, and Gold Medals at the Inter-School Taekwon-Do Championship and the 24th Karnataka State-Level ITF Taekwondo Championship. In recognition of her performance, she achieved a double promotion from Yellow Belt (8th Gup) to Green Belt (6th Gup). Beyond sports, she secured first place in a Poster Making Competition at EuroSchool Bannerghatta in 2026 and won a Bronze Medal in Gymnastics at the RnR Fit Artistic Gymnastics Invitational Meet in 2019.
Ms Seethalakshmi Kartha, Senior Principal, EuroSchool Bannerghatta, said, “Representing India at an international championship is a significant achievement, and we are extremely proud of Avyukth and Alicia for their performance at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup. Their journey reflects the discipline, perseverance and confidence that young learners build when they are encouraged to pursue their interests with dedication. At EuroSchool Bannerghatta, the complete schooling experience gives every student an equal opportunity to excel in academics and co-curriculars, discovering their strengths across sports, arts, leadership and more. We congratulate Avyukth and Alicia and look forward to seeing them continue to challenge themselves and pursue their aspirations.”
Mr.Siddharth Nayar and Mrs.Divya Menon, parent of Avyukth Nayar, said, “We are immensely proud of Avyukth for securing fourth place at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup in Kazakhstan in his debut appearance. Representing India on the international stage was a moment of immense pride for our family. We are deeply grateful to Principal Seethalakshmi Kartha, secondary coordinator Ms Candida, his teachers and the Aspire (co-curricular program at EuroSchool) team, especially the Taekwondo coach Vanitha Ma’am for her unwavering support in helping him pursue his sporting aspirations alongside academics.”
Ms.Lina Lobo, parent of Alicia Lobo, said, “Watching my daughter represent India live on television, alongside athletes from around the world, was a moment beyond words that filled me with immense pride. This experience has strengthened her sporting skills and shaped her discipline and determination. Alicia has been a gymnast since she was four, but for this achievement in Taekwon-Do, the credit goes to EuroSchool Bannerghatta for opening the doors of opportunity for her and many others. As a parent, I feel truly blessed to have teachers who care not just about a child’s academic progress, but also about her passion, well-being and dreams.”
Over the years, EuroSchool Bannerghatta has built a Complete Schooling Experience for every child. Strong academics are matched with equal opportunities in sports and the arts, so students build their talents, interests and life skills alongside their studies. The result is children who are curious, confident, and creative. Guided by EuroSchool’s philosophy of “Discover Yourself,” students are encouraged to explore their potential, pursue their passions and take on new challenges with confidence.
As Avyukth Nayar and Alicia Lobo continue their sporting journeys, their participation at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup marks an important milestone and a moment of pride for the entire EuroSchool Bannerghatta community. The school remains committed to providing students with opportunities to explore diverse pathways, nurture their talents and prepare themselves to take on opportunities at both national and international platforms.
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