Albania Protests Hit Day 5: Arrests, Water Cannons, Police Probe
(MENAFN) Student protests in Albania reached a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with arrests and property damage reported in Durres as the country’s police oversight body examined suspected misconduct by officers.
In Tirana, students were expected to assemble at their universities before marching to the Education Ministry for an 11 am (0900GMT) rally, a public broadcaster reported. Organizers urged a nationwide turnout of university and high school students, other citizens and members of the Albanian diaspora.
Police positioned water cannons near the ministry and moved to set up a security cordon. The scene was calm at first, but protesters then pulled up sidewalk railings and laid them across the road.
In Durres, high school students gathered for a third straight day outside the municipal building, hurling stones at the structure, setting garbage bins on fire and damaging railings. As they marched toward the police station, protesters smashed windows at an Albanian Post building. Police stepped in and made arrests before the crowd scattered. No arrest figures were released.
In Korca, mostly high school students demonstrated for a third consecutive day, condemning what they called a lack of opportunities to build their futures in Albania and a lack of justice.
The Police Supervision Agency said it was investigating suspected legal violations by State Police personnel during the demonstrations in Tirana and other cities. Its staff documented incidents on the ground and gathered footage from media outlets and social networks to establish what happened and determine responsibility. The agency said cases involving suspected criminal offenses were being handled under the direction of prosecutors in Tirana.
In Tirana, students were expected to assemble at their universities before marching to the Education Ministry for an 11 am (0900GMT) rally, a public broadcaster reported. Organizers urged a nationwide turnout of university and high school students, other citizens and members of the Albanian diaspora.
Police positioned water cannons near the ministry and moved to set up a security cordon. The scene was calm at first, but protesters then pulled up sidewalk railings and laid them across the road.
In Durres, high school students gathered for a third straight day outside the municipal building, hurling stones at the structure, setting garbage bins on fire and damaging railings. As they marched toward the police station, protesters smashed windows at an Albanian Post building. Police stepped in and made arrests before the crowd scattered. No arrest figures were released.
In Korca, mostly high school students demonstrated for a third consecutive day, condemning what they called a lack of opportunities to build their futures in Albania and a lack of justice.
The Police Supervision Agency said it was investigating suspected legal violations by State Police personnel during the demonstrations in Tirana and other cities. Its staff documented incidents on the ground and gathered footage from media outlets and social networks to establish what happened and determine responsibility. The agency said cases involving suspected criminal offenses were being handled under the direction of prosecutors in Tirana.
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