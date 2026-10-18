Successful Rutland Regional Medical Center Center For Sleep Disorders Expansion Open House

Center for Sleep Disorders at 3 Albert Cree Drive in Rutland, Vermont

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, RRMC welcomed employees, community partners and members to its newly expanded Center for Sleep Disorders at 3 Albert Cree Drive.

RUTLAND, VT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, October 15, 2026, Rutland Regional Medical Center welcomed employees, community partners and members to its newly expanded Center for Sleep Disorders at 3 Albert Cree Drive.

The event was well attended, offering the opportunity for our providers and sleep team to interact with those interested in learning more about our sleep medicine and treatment services while giving tours of the brand-new space.

During the event, Veronika Jedlovszky, MD, welcomed and thanked everyone in attendance. She shared the sleep center team's excitement for the new space and emphasized the necessity for the center to meet our community's growing need for sleep medicine services and the increased demand for sleep services across the state.

Our Sleep Center is only one of three American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) accredited sleep centers in Vermont and was the first center in Vermont to receive national accreditation. This is the highest accreditation available in this field and was renewed earlier this year.

The RRMC Center for Sleep Disorders is accepting patients. The new location allows our Sleep Center providers to efficiently see patients in the clinic, by increasing the number of exam rooms and space. The nighttime evaluation availability will significantly increase as the new Sleep Center goes from a four-bed lab to a six-bed lab.

Please click here to download photos from the event.

About Rutland Regional Medical Center: Rutland Regional Medical Center is the largest community hospital in Vermont and is supported by a medical staff of 360 physicians and advanced practice providers trained in 43 specialty areas. The 145-bed hospital is supported by approximately 1,700 employees. With a strong patient-centered focus and award-winning care, Rutland Regional remains dedicated to improving the health of families and individuals throughout portions of southern and central Vermont and communities in eastern New York State with preventative, diagnostic, acute and rehabilitative services. RRMC

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Olivia Bucksbaum

Rutland Regional Medical Center

+1 8027471608

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