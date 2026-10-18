Kenya Reports New Ebola Infections Among Healthcare Workers
(MENAFN) Kenya has confirmed four new cases of Ebola, including three healthcare workers who treated the country’s first patient, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to seven, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Ministry of Health confirms four new cases of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease). This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven including the deceased first case," Health Director General Patrick Amoth said in a statement.
The latest cases include three medical workers — two men aged 29 and 35 and a 32-year-old woman — who provided care to the initial patient between October third and fourth.
The fourth case involves a male relative of the first person who died from the disease. According to the ministry, he had been placed in quarantine on October sixth.
Amoth said all four individuals developed fevers while in isolation and were promptly separated from others. Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed infections with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.
The cases were verified by the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute.
All four patients are receiving supportive care from trained healthcare personnel. The ministry reported that the second and third patients were in stable condition and responding positively to treatment.
Health officials said identifying the infections among individuals already in quarantine had helped limit the risk of further transmission.
"The Ministry of Health confirms four new cases of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease). This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven including the deceased first case," Health Director General Patrick Amoth said in a statement.
The latest cases include three medical workers — two men aged 29 and 35 and a 32-year-old woman — who provided care to the initial patient between October third and fourth.
The fourth case involves a male relative of the first person who died from the disease. According to the ministry, he had been placed in quarantine on October sixth.
Amoth said all four individuals developed fevers while in isolation and were promptly separated from others. Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed infections with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.
The cases were verified by the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute.
All four patients are receiving supportive care from trained healthcare personnel. The ministry reported that the second and third patients were in stable condition and responding positively to treatment.
Health officials said identifying the infections among individuals already in quarantine had helped limit the risk of further transmission.
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