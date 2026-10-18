Manipur Police Half Marathon Draws Over 3,000 Runners Ahead Of 135Th Raising Day

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 18 (IANS) Over 3,000 runners, including a large number of women, participated in the Manipur Police Half Marathon organised by the state police on Sunday as part of the celebrations leading up to the 135th Manipur Police Raising Day, officials said.

The event was flagged off by Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, reflecting growing public enthusiasm for running, physical fitness and healthy living.

In a significant step towards ensuring transparency and accuracy in race results, the organisers used chip-enabled bibs to record runners' timings and determine the results more precisely.

Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur attended the prize distribution ceremony and presented awards to the top-performing runners in various categories in recognition of their dedication, perseverance and sporting achievements.

A senior police official said that the Half Marathon was organised to promote physical fitness, sporting excellence and community participation, while strengthening the bond between the police and the public.

The participation of a large number of runners and the support of the public contributed to the success of the event. The Manipur Police expressed gratitude to the participating runners, the public and all those who contributed to the smooth conduct of the event.

The police also acknowledged the support of sponsors and event partners.

The Half Marathon forms part of the programmes leading up to the 135th Manipur Police Raising Day and highlights the force's commitment to public service, fitness and community engagement.

The history of the Manipur Police is closely associated with the events of April 1891, when the British took over the administration of the princely state following the Anglo-Manipur War. According to the force's historical account, the British organised the State Military Police under Political Agent Crawford, who became its first commandant. The force later evolved into the Manipur Rifles.

Over the decades, Manipur Police have expanded their strength and responsibilities, playing a significant role in maintaining law and order and tackling insurgency in the state since the late 1950s.

The force has also made sacrifices in the line of duty, with many personnel losing their lives while serving the state. Its history includes the 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles, which has been recognised for its long institutional legacy.