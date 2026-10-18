Iran Lawmaker: Qatar, Oman Relay Demands in Indirect US Talks
(MENAFN) Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are ongoing through Qatar and Oman, an Iranian lawmaker said on Saturday, even as tensions between Tehran and Washington stay elevated, according to local media.
Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s parliament, told a local news agency that both camps had passed their conditions to the mediators.
“We have presented a set of conditions, and the other side has also presented a set of conditions. We are now waiting to see whether the conditions we announced will be accepted by the Americans,” Rezazadeh said.
Rezazadeh said Qatar and Oman were directly involved in the contacts. He added that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was supervising the talks, and that every issue under discussion had received the council’s approval.
The lawmaker also dismissed talk of an imminent new conflict between Iran and the US. He called predictions drawn from betting markets, or from reports of a possible preemptive Iranian strike, unfounded. He said he did not anticipate another war before the US congressional elections and Israel’s elections, though he conceded that renewed fighting could not be ruled out.
According to Rezazadeh, Iran would not strike first but would retaliate if attacked. He claimed that Tehran’s military, air defense and naval capabilities had improved significantly since the previous two rounds of fighting.
The reported contacts follow an understanding reached by Iran and the US in Islamabad in June, intended to end hostilities and pave the way for negotiations, with Pakistan and Qatar mediating. The sides were expected to pursue further talks under that arrangement, but tensions resurfaced amid disputes over implementation and continued military activity in the region.
Qatar and Oman have also kept up diplomatic contacts with both Tehran and Washington, as regional players try to head off another escalation.
Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s parliament, told a local news agency that both camps had passed their conditions to the mediators.
“We have presented a set of conditions, and the other side has also presented a set of conditions. We are now waiting to see whether the conditions we announced will be accepted by the Americans,” Rezazadeh said.
Rezazadeh said Qatar and Oman were directly involved in the contacts. He added that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was supervising the talks, and that every issue under discussion had received the council’s approval.
The lawmaker also dismissed talk of an imminent new conflict between Iran and the US. He called predictions drawn from betting markets, or from reports of a possible preemptive Iranian strike, unfounded. He said he did not anticipate another war before the US congressional elections and Israel’s elections, though he conceded that renewed fighting could not be ruled out.
According to Rezazadeh, Iran would not strike first but would retaliate if attacked. He claimed that Tehran’s military, air defense and naval capabilities had improved significantly since the previous two rounds of fighting.
The reported contacts follow an understanding reached by Iran and the US in Islamabad in June, intended to end hostilities and pave the way for negotiations, with Pakistan and Qatar mediating. The sides were expected to pursue further talks under that arrangement, but tensions resurfaced amid disputes over implementation and continued military activity in the region.
Qatar and Oman have also kept up diplomatic contacts with both Tehran and Washington, as regional players try to head off another escalation.
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