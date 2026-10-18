Kolkata Stampede: TMC MP Blames 'Maladministration' For 19 Deaths

TMC questions BJP's links to pandal

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged "maladministration" as the reason for the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, questioning the arrangements made for crowd management. The tragic incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where a massive rush of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Banerjee said,“Since my childhood, I have never seen such incidents. This is due to maladministration. It is a case of complete maladministration.” Raising concerns over the lighting and the pandal's structure, he said,“You have seen that there was inadequate lighting within the premises. The way the structure was built meant that not many people could gather outside. An elevated corridor had been constructed.” Questioning the police arrangements at the venue, the TMC MP said,“I do not understand why the police allowed this. The entire arrangement was not in conformity with crowd management requirements. What was the police doing? There was not a single police officer.”

Earlier in the day, TMC questioned the BJP over alleged links between its leaders and the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, demanding accountability for the tragedy.

In a post shared on X, TMC alleged that the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was closely associated with the puja pandal and claimed that a BJP MLA was the chairman of the puja committee. "Guess who is closely associated with the Chorebagan Puja Pandal? @SuvenduWB's BHAIPO. A @BJP4Bengal MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths? When will the CM, who clearly has NO SHAME, resign?!" the party said.

Amit Shah's visit under scrutiny

In another post, the TMC criticised the BJP over the arrangements made for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata, questioning whether VIP security had taken precedence over public safety. "A grand welcome for @AmitShah, while ordinary citizens are left fighting for their lives. What a shameful contrast! How can @BJP4India leaders celebrate while a tragedy unfolds and families grieve for their loved ones?" the party said.

The AITC also questioned whether police deployment for Shah's security had affected crowd management at the pandal. "Was the police deployment so heavily focused on Amit Shah's security arrangements that crowd management and public safety were neglected? Is this what the people of Bengal voted for - a system where one VIP receives elaborate security and a grand welcome, while the lives of ordinary Bengalis appear to count for so little? Public safety must never be sacrificed at the altar of VIP culture. Accountability cannot be optional when lives are lost. When is @SuvenduWB getting his BHAIPO arrested?" the party added.

Arrests made in connection with incident

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of a bamboo structure. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)