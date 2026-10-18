Delhi Half Marathon 2026: 40,000 Runners Unite For #Runforzerohunger

The streets of the national capital came alive with energy, determination and an inspiring spirit of solidarity as the Delhi Half Marathon 2026 brought together more than 40,000 runners, turning their collective passion into meaningful action through #RunForZeroHunger.

The races were flagged off by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah, along with senior Vedanta leadership, including Arun Misra, CEO, Vedanta Group, as per a release. The event was also graced by Vice Admiral Atul Anand. The dignitaries flagged off various race categories, including the Half Marathon and Police Cup, Half Marathon Elite, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizens Run, Open 10K, and Great Delhi Run.

Record-Breaking Performances and Elite Winners

Kenya's Charles Matata shattered the men's course record at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, clocking 58:52 to better the previous record by one second and set a new personal best. Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu won the women's elite race in 1:06:35. Kenyans Samwel Nyamai Mailu and Stanley Waithaka Mburu completed the men's podium, while Selah Businei and Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony finished second and third in the women's race.

India's Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita Dhyani won the men's and women's Indian elite categories, respectively. Nearly 40,000 participants took to the streets of Delhi for the World Athletics Gold Label event.

Running for a Cause: #RunForZeroHunger

Commenting on the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said,“With 40,000 runners taking to the streets, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon celebrated sporting excellence, personal determination and the power of collective action. From elite athletes to first-time runners, every participant demonstrated how sport can inspire us to go further for ourselves and others. Together, through #RunForZeroHunger, we achieved our target of 5 million meals. At the Anil Agarwal Foundation, we believe sport can build champions and transform lives, with every kilometre contributing to our vision of a better-nourished India.”

With every kilometre clocked contributing one meal for a child or an animal in need through the Anil Agarwal Foundation's (AAF) Nand Ghar and TACO initiatives, the movement is driving tangible impact in the fight against hunger. In the 2026 edition, participants contributed 50 lakh meals, taking the cumulative impact of #RunForZeroHunger to over 2 crore 70 lakh meals across five editions, marking five years of Vedanta's association with the Delhi Half Marathon.

Beyond VDHM, Vedanta, through Anil Agarwal Foundation, is strengthening its commitment to promoting grassroots and participative sports through Vedanta Sports. The initiative focuses on nurturing talent, expanding access to structured sporting opportunities and encouraging active lifestyles across India. Its programmes include residential football academies in Rajasthan and Goa, archery programmes in Jharkhand and Odisha, support for hockey through the Kalinga Lancers, and emerging sports like padel. Its running initiatives include the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon in Jaipur and Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur, alongside support for marathons in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Across these sporting platforms, #RunForZeroHunger continues to connect fitness with a larger social purpose. (ANI)

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