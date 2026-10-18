NIA Files Chargesheet Against 4 In 2025 Sirsa Grenade Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Haryana's Panchkula against four accused in connection with the November 25, 2025, grenade attack carried out near the Women Police Station in Sirsa. The accused are Rajbir Singh alias Fouji, Ved Parkash alias Pamma, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Chirag Thakral.

The case, originally registered as FIR dated November 26 last year at Police Station Civil Line, Sirsa, was re-registered by NIA on December 30 2025 as RC-24/2025/NIA/DLI.

Previous Charges and Legal Sections

According to the release, NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet in the case on May 24, 2026, before the NIA Special Court, Panchkula, against 9 accused persons, including Pakistani nationals Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad, alias Sohail Baloch.

The supplementary chargesheet details the conspiracy and the individual roles of the 4 accused, along with the supporting evidence collected during further investigation. It charges them under sections 61(2) r/w 109 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; sections 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908; and sections 18, 18B and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, it added.

Investigation Uncovers Cross-Border Network

According to the NIA release, the investigation has established that accused Rajbir Singh, alias Fouji, acted as the India-based coordinator of the cross-border network, working in coordination with foreign-based handlers for the collection and movement of weapons/hand grenades and narcotics in India.

It added that the accused Chirag Thakral, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Ved Parkash alias Pamma, working under the directions of accused Rajbir Singh alias Fouji, played a key role in facilitating the movement of explosives used in the grenade attack at the Women Police Station in Sirsa.

The attack was carried out by members of the Shahzad Bhatti network, acting pursuant to an organised conspiracy, with the intention of causing harm to police personnel and of creating terror and fear among the general public.

NIA's investigation has traced the conspiracy in the case to foreign-based handlers operating a cross-border terror network. Further investigation in the case is continuing to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the conspiracy and to unearth the complete cross-border terror network behind the attack. (ANI)

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