Thula Snanam: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Cauvery On Aippasi First Day

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Akhanda Cauvery River at Thirupparaithurai on Sunday to mark the first day of the Tamil month of Aippasi, as Astra Devar underwent a ceremonial abhishekam with sacred offerings before the Theerthavari ritual.

The annual Thula Snanam festival was held on the banks of the river near the Tharukavaneswarar Temple, with devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As part of the rituals, sacred water sanctified during a yaga puja at the temple was poured into the Cauvery by temple administrators and local dignitaries. Astra Devar was then given an abhishekam using sacred ash, turmeric, sandalwood paste, tender coconut water, rice flour, milk and rose water, among other offerings. The ceremony was followed by the Theerthavari ritual, during which thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the river.

Procession and Temple Prayers

Earlier in the morning, special abhishekams and prayers were performed to the presiding deity, Lord Shiva, at the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Lord Somaskanda, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Pasumpon Mayilambigai were later taken in a procession on a silver Rishabha (sacred bull) vahana, accompanied by traditional Kailaya musical instruments and thousands of devotees, before reaching the riverbank.

Significance of Thula Snanam

Thula Snanam is the traditional ritual of bathing in the Cauvery on the first day of Aippasi, a practice considered sacred in Hindu belief. The first-day observance is known as Mudhal Muzhukku, while Kadaimuzhukku is observed on the final day of Aippasi at Mayiladuthurai. Devotees believe that a holy dip in the river during this auspicious period cleanses sins and brings blessings, prosperity and well-being to their families.

The Legend of Tharukavaneswarar Temple

The Tharukavaneswarar Temple at Thirupparaithurai, situated on the banks of the Cauvery, celebrates the festival every year. According to the temple's sacred history, Lord Shiva appeared before sages as Tharukavaneswarar after subduing the supernatural beings they had sent against him through a sacrificial ritual. Realising his divine identity, the sages surrendered to him.

The annual festival drew large numbers of devotees, who took part in the sacred bathing ritual and offered prayers to the deities.

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