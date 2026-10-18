KWK 9! Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Asked Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her For A Year, Actor Reacts

A year! That's how long Rashmika Mandanna pestered Vijay Deverakonda to marry her. He finally confirmed the prolonged proposal on Koffee With Karan 9's upcoming season. The couple spilled this candid secret during their much-anticipated debut together on the popular chat show. It marks a key moment in their public relationship.

October 21! Mark that date. The beloved duo – set to tie the knot in February 2026 – prepares for the second episode of Koffee With Karan's ninth season. Fans eagerly await this episode, featuring Rashmika and Vijay, for an intimate glimpse into their journey.

The Year-Long Proposal: Deverakonda's Candid Reaction

Mandanna's persistent marriage proposal forms the core buzz of the episode. She explicitly told Koffee With Karan Season 9 host Karan Johar that she asked Vijay Deverakonda to marry her for an entire year. Deverakonda himself elaborated on this unyielding pursuit of matrimony. Mandanna shook her head when Karan asked about a conventional proposal - clearly, their story was different.

"`She was like, 'Let's get married.' I was like, 'Okay, you have asked me a 100 times,'`" Deverakonda laughed. He told his perspective on the ongoing proposals. Mandanna quickly confirmed the timeline: "`I asked him for an entire year.`" This playful exchange showed their relationship's unique dynamic. It also highlighted Mandanna's continuous effort to convince Deverakonda. Finally, they decided to formalize their relationship. A February 2026 wedding is now planned.

Koffee With Karan Season 9: A Couple's Debut

The upcoming Koffee With Karan episode holds special significance. It marks Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's official debut as a couple on the popular chat show. Vijay returns to the famed couch. Rashmika, however, makes her very first appearance on Koffee With Karan. This adds an extra layer of excitement for their fans. Everyone highly anticipates their joint presence, especially after recent confirmations about their relationship and future plans.

Relationship Dynamics and Future Nuptials

Beyond the proposal, the episode offers candid glimpses into their relationship dynamics. The audience will see lighter moments. During a rapid-fire round, Mandanna chose between co-stars. She reportedly picked Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor – a choice that could spark playful debate. Deverakonda, known for his witty remarks, also shared practical marriage advice: "`Agree with the wife.`" This lighthearted tip gives a peek into their potential married life.

Their joint Koffee With Karan appearance also celebrates their relationship publicly. They plan to marry in February 2026. Candid conversations about their proposal, individual careers, and shared future provide a comprehensive look at their bond. The pair currently promote their recently released Telugu film, Ranabaali. Their Koffee With Karan appearance thus becomes a multi-faceted event. It combines personal revelations with professional endeavors. The full episode featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda streams on JioHotstar's The Peacock Hub on October 21 at 7 PM. Fans won't want to miss it.