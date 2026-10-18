'Sooryavanshi Will Have To Wait': Nayar Backs Samson, Explains India's Selection Dilemma

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes Sanju Samson's ability to produce decisive innings after a lean run could keep young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for his opportunity in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Nayar also explained why India's team combination, particularly the need for a left-right batting pair, could influence the selection call, while backing Finn Allen to potentially challenge Abhishek Sharma's record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian.

Samson's inconsistent returns have often triggered debate over his place in India's T20I setup, with Sooryavanshi emerging as a possible alternative. However, Nayar believes the wicketkeeper-batter's capacity to turn the conversation around with one substantial innings makes his selection a more complicated decision.

“Sanju plays with everyone's emotions because he won't score runs for two matches, and everyone starts raising questions, 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play, Sanju Samson isn't capitalising on his chances, how long will we wait?' And at that very moment, he will score an 80 in no time. Sanju is that kind of player who will repeatedly give you opportunities to raise questions about him and then will play a big knock, making the most of his chances. So, there will be moments when there will be talks about his place, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait,” Nayar told JioStar.

Nayar said the decision would extend beyond individual performances, with team balance and the precedent set by the management also important considerations. He pointed to the potential consequences of frequent changes in selection, arguing that India must protect its team culture while ensuring younger players receive opportunities at the right time.

“Often, for a team's culture, if you are a coach or a captain, it is crucial to make the right decisions. If you make haphazard decisions, the impact on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's career is one thing, but the impact on team culture will be far greater. So, according to me, the decision will be, 'Vaibhav, wait for your time; you will also get opportunities.'

“Maybe in a series where Sanju isn't there or is rested, he will play. But as long as there is a left-hander at number three and at the top, you will always think that a right-hander in between is necessary. So, it's not so much about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson; it's about having that left-right combination so that a bowler like Bracewell doesn't come and bowl out his overs in the powerplay,” Nayar added.

Meanwhile, Nayar identified New Zealand opener Finn Allen as a potential threat in the upcoming series, citing the conditions that favour his aggressive style of batting. Allen's power-hitting could prove particularly effective on smaller grounds, where clearing the boundary can be easier.

“In their conditions, Finn Allen is a very lethal and dangerous player because the boundaries are small. The ground dimensions, pitches and bounce in New Zealand suit his game. He is the kind of player who, if he gets going, makes it very difficult for the opposition to stop the runs because he hits sixes, not boundaries. And when the ground dimensions are small, that kind of player can often score those quick hundreds, which he has done in the past. So, I have a feeling that it is possible. I'm not saying it will happen, but it is possible,” he stated.