Poland Deploys Military Aircraft Amid Russian Attacks on Western Ukraine
(MENAFN) Poland deployed military aircraft on Saturday in response to fresh Russian strikes in western Ukraine, taking precautionary measures to safeguard its airspace.
Polish and allied aircraft were activated as Russian attacks hit areas close to Poland’s eastern border, according to the Polish armed forces.
The deployment came amid growing differences between Warsaw and Washington over their approaches to Russia. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs scheduled to take effect under the recently adopted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing US national interests. The legislation was designed to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The decision followed a diesel agreement between the United States and Russia that has drawn criticism from Kyiv and several European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued that the deal would provide Moscow with financial relief while Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.
Poland has maintained a tougher stance toward Russia. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized restrictions affecting Ukraine’s Starlink service earlier this week and questioned whether Elon Musk was “playing politics” with a communications system considered important to Ukraine’s defense. Poland finances Starlink subscriptions used by Ukraine.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also repeatedly emphasized that maintaining pressure on Russia and continuing assistance to Ukraine are essential to Poland’s security and that of Europe.
Polish and allied aircraft were activated as Russian attacks hit areas close to Poland’s eastern border, according to the Polish armed forces.
The deployment came amid growing differences between Warsaw and Washington over their approaches to Russia. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs scheduled to take effect under the recently adopted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing US national interests. The legislation was designed to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The decision followed a diesel agreement between the United States and Russia that has drawn criticism from Kyiv and several European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued that the deal would provide Moscow with financial relief while Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.
Poland has maintained a tougher stance toward Russia. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized restrictions affecting Ukraine’s Starlink service earlier this week and questioned whether Elon Musk was “playing politics” with a communications system considered important to Ukraine’s defense. Poland finances Starlink subscriptions used by Ukraine.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also repeatedly emphasized that maintaining pressure on Russia and continuing assistance to Ukraine are essential to Poland’s security and that of Europe.
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