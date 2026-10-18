Ilhan Omar Seeks Return of Seized Property After Home Search
(MENAFN) The legal team representing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has challenged the legality of a search of her Washington residence, demanding that federal prosecutors return all confiscated property and provide recordings made during the operation, according to reports.
In a letter sent late Friday, the Minnesota Democrat’s lawyers argued that the search, carried out early Monday by Homeland Security Investigations agents under a warrant approved by a federal judge, was “neither justified nor lawful.”
The investigation reportedly examines, in part, how Omar, 44, obtained US citizenship after arriving from Somalia decades ago.
“There is no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status,” the letter stated.
Omar’s attorneys also accused the agents of failing to comply with the judge’s instructions, including a requirement to notify the US House general counsel before carrying out the search. They further alleged that Omar and her legal representatives were not provided with a copy of the warrant in advance, as the judge had directed.
The letter additionally claimed that agents prevented the congresswoman from contacting her lawyers for more than an hour after the search began.
In a letter sent late Friday, the Minnesota Democrat’s lawyers argued that the search, carried out early Monday by Homeland Security Investigations agents under a warrant approved by a federal judge, was “neither justified nor lawful.”
The investigation reportedly examines, in part, how Omar, 44, obtained US citizenship after arriving from Somalia decades ago.
“There is no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status,” the letter stated.
Omar’s attorneys also accused the agents of failing to comply with the judge’s instructions, including a requirement to notify the US House general counsel before carrying out the search. They further alleged that Omar and her legal representatives were not provided with a copy of the warrant in advance, as the judge had directed.
The letter additionally claimed that agents prevented the congresswoman from contacting her lawyers for more than an hour after the search began.
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