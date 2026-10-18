Swiss President Visits Hanoi as Vietnam-EFTA Trade Deal Nears
(MENAFN) Swiss President Guy Parmelin touched down in Hanoi on Saturday to begin a two-day official visit to Vietnam, according to the Vietnamese government.
Parmelin and his wife were greeted at Noi Bai International Airport by Vu Dai Thang, chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee.
Later, Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse hosted a formal welcome ceremony for the Swiss delegation at the National Assembly House.
The two presidents then held talks with their senior delegations and looked on as ministries and agencies from both countries exchanged cooperation documents. The contents of the signed documents were not immediately disclosed.
The visit comes as ties between the two nations are deepening. Switzerland and Vietnam established a comprehensive partnership in January 2025, and bilateral trade that year topped $1 billion.
Both sides are also preparing to sign a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), whose members are Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The pact is expected to widen market access, ease investment and open new business opportunities for both sides.
Parmelin and his wife were greeted at Noi Bai International Airport by Vu Dai Thang, chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee.
Later, Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse hosted a formal welcome ceremony for the Swiss delegation at the National Assembly House.
The two presidents then held talks with their senior delegations and looked on as ministries and agencies from both countries exchanged cooperation documents. The contents of the signed documents were not immediately disclosed.
The visit comes as ties between the two nations are deepening. Switzerland and Vietnam established a comprehensive partnership in January 2025, and bilateral trade that year topped $1 billion.
Both sides are also preparing to sign a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), whose members are Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The pact is expected to widen market access, ease investment and open new business opportunities for both sides.
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