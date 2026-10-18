Thousands Protest in Portugal Demanding Higher Wages, Affordable Housing
(MENAFN) Thousands of people took to the streets across Portugal on Saturday to protest rising living costs, calling for better wages, improved pensions and more affordable housing.
The General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP) organized demonstrations in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra.
In Lisbon, protesters marched from Cais do Sodré toward Rossio Square, led by CGTP Secretary-General Tiago Oliveira and union members carrying banners calling for higher pay.
Demonstrators chanted against low wages and rising rents while displaying signs demanding stronger housing policies. Organizers also scheduled the launch of a housing protest encampment at Rossio Square for 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).
In Porto, several thousand people marched from Praça da Batalha to Praça D. João I, pressing for higher wages, better pensions and improved public services.
Approximately one hundred young housing activists joined the march, carrying placards and a tent to represent their campaign. The group received applause upon reaching the square, where demonstrators spread onto nearby sidewalks.
Housing movement spokesperson Cristiana Leal said the campaign would continue until living conditions improved. A public assembly was scheduled to take place at the square at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT).
The demonstrations followed a police operation early Thursday that brought a housing protest encampment in Porto to an end.
The General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP) organized demonstrations in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra.
In Lisbon, protesters marched from Cais do Sodré toward Rossio Square, led by CGTP Secretary-General Tiago Oliveira and union members carrying banners calling for higher pay.
Demonstrators chanted against low wages and rising rents while displaying signs demanding stronger housing policies. Organizers also scheduled the launch of a housing protest encampment at Rossio Square for 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).
In Porto, several thousand people marched from Praça da Batalha to Praça D. João I, pressing for higher wages, better pensions and improved public services.
Approximately one hundred young housing activists joined the march, carrying placards and a tent to represent their campaign. The group received applause upon reaching the square, where demonstrators spread onto nearby sidewalks.
Housing movement spokesperson Cristiana Leal said the campaign would continue until living conditions improved. A public assembly was scheduled to take place at the square at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT).
The demonstrations followed a police operation early Thursday that brought a housing protest encampment in Porto to an end.
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