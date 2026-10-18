Belgian Foreign Minister Denounces Attack on Delegation in Taybeh
(MENAFN) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday strongly denounced an attack by masked Israeli settlers against Palestinians, diplomats and Catholic representatives in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank.
"I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe," Prevot said.
He highlighted the recurring violence faced by Palestinians, noting that journalists and diplomatic personnel have also been targeted.
“Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack,” he said on X.
Prevot urged Israeli authorities, as the occupying power, to take measures to protect Palestinians and guarantee the safety of diplomats and journalists, while ensuring those responsible for the attack face justice.
“Impunity for violent settlers must end,” he said.
The Belgian foreign minister added that his country would continue advocating for European Union sanctions against individuals involved in such violence and those who support them.
He also connected the incident to Israel’s settlement policies, renewing Belgium’s opposition to settlement expansion and efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.
"I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe," Prevot said.
He highlighted the recurring violence faced by Palestinians, noting that journalists and diplomatic personnel have also been targeted.
“Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack,” he said on X.
Prevot urged Israeli authorities, as the occupying power, to take measures to protect Palestinians and guarantee the safety of diplomats and journalists, while ensuring those responsible for the attack face justice.
“Impunity for violent settlers must end,” he said.
The Belgian foreign minister added that his country would continue advocating for European Union sanctions against individuals involved in such violence and those who support them.
He also connected the incident to Israel’s settlement policies, renewing Belgium’s opposition to settlement expansion and efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.
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