Saudi Coalition Destroys 4 Drones Across 3 Regions in Hours
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen shot down four drones across three Saudi regions within hours on Saturday, the alliance announced.
“We intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions,” spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on the US social media platform X.
No further details on the interception were immediately released.
The announcement comes as fighting in Yemen has intensified since July and crossed into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where the Houthis have struck energy and aviation infrastructure, including airports.
The conflict dates to 2014, when the Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
“We intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions,” spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on the US social media platform X.
No further details on the interception were immediately released.
The announcement comes as fighting in Yemen has intensified since July and crossed into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where the Houthis have struck energy and aviation infrastructure, including airports.
The conflict dates to 2014, when the Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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