Saudi-Led Coalition Reports Intercepting Drones Over Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said on Saturday that its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones over parts of Saudi Arabia, including the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions.
"We intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X.
No further information about the interceptions was immediately provided.
Yemen’s conflict began escalating in 2014 when the Houthi movement seized the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Fighting has intensified since July and extended into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Houthi forces have targeted energy infrastructure and aviation facilities, including airports.
"We intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on X.
No further information about the interceptions was immediately provided.
Yemen’s conflict began escalating in 2014 when the Houthi movement seized the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Fighting has intensified since July and extended into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Houthi forces have targeted energy infrastructure and aviation facilities, including airports.
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