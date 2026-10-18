Meta Rejects Claims of Political Bias in Brazil’s Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Meta rejected allegations on Friday that it was politically favoring Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro over incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following a court order requiring equal treatment of both candidates ahead of their October twenty-fifth runoff.
According to reports, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reviewed internal messages in which Meta employees reportedly acknowledged that restrictions had affected Lula’s Instagram accounts, while the platform recommended Bolsonaro’s profile and WhatsApp channel.
Lula’s campaign team alleged that some of his posts lacked sharing features, experienced reduced visibility and encountered technical problems affecting audio and user interactions.
The campaign also announced plans to file a complaint with the Organization of American States, accusing Meta of interfering in the election through its handling of social media content.
Meta responded that the technical problems had already been publicly acknowledged and said internal discussions focused on the seriousness of the issues rather than any political interference.
"Any suggestion that Meta favors one side is false," the company said, emphasizing that its policies apply equally to all candidates.
According to reports, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reviewed internal messages in which Meta employees reportedly acknowledged that restrictions had affected Lula’s Instagram accounts, while the platform recommended Bolsonaro’s profile and WhatsApp channel.
Lula’s campaign team alleged that some of his posts lacked sharing features, experienced reduced visibility and encountered technical problems affecting audio and user interactions.
The campaign also announced plans to file a complaint with the Organization of American States, accusing Meta of interfering in the election through its handling of social media content.
Meta responded that the technical problems had already been publicly acknowledged and said internal discussions focused on the seriousness of the issues rather than any political interference.
"Any suggestion that Meta favors one side is false," the company said, emphasizing that its policies apply equally to all candidates.
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