Belgium Slams Masked Settler Attack on Diplomats in West Bank
(MENAFN) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday sharply denounced an assault by masked Israeli settlers on Palestinians, foreign diplomats and Catholic representatives in Taybeh, a town in the occupied West Bank.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe,” Prevot said.
Prevot stressed that Palestinians endure such violence every day, and that settlers also target journalists and diplomats. “Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack,” he said on X.
He urged Israeli authorities, as the occupying power, to protect Palestinians, guarantee the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. “Impunity for violent settlers must end,” he said.
Prevot said Belgium would keep pushing for European Union sanctions against those behind the violence and those who support them.
He tied the attack to Israel’s settlement policy, repeating Belgium’s condemnation of settlement expansion and of efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land. “The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end,” he added.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe,” Prevot said.
Prevot stressed that Palestinians endure such violence every day, and that settlers also target journalists and diplomats. “Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack,” he said on X.
He urged Israeli authorities, as the occupying power, to protect Palestinians, guarantee the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. “Impunity for violent settlers must end,” he said.
Prevot said Belgium would keep pushing for European Union sanctions against those behind the violence and those who support them.
He tied the attack to Israel’s settlement policy, repeating Belgium’s condemnation of settlement expansion and of efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land. “The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end,” he added.
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