European Diplomats Sustain Injuries in Settler Attack in West Bank
(MENAFN) A diplomatic delegation including representatives from France, Belgium and Poland came under attack during a visit to Taybeh in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, leaving several people injured.
The incident occurred following an official ceremony marking the signing of a town-twinning agreement between Taybeh and the French town of Saint-Pierre, according to reports citing Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khourieh.
The event was attended by the French and Belgian consuls, an unnamed Polish representative and Christian Ravain, mayor of Saint-Pierre.
The attack took place in the western part of Taybeh and also targeted Palestinians gathering olives in the area.
Khourieh said several local residents were injured and a vehicle belonging to the Belgian delegation sustained damage when one of its windows was shattered.
Israeli Army Radio, citing eyewitness accounts and video footage, reported that Israeli settlers threw stones at one of the diplomatic vehicles, breaking a window.
Footage showed a delegation member lying on the ground beside a diplomatic vehicle after the incident. The individual was identified in reports as Bernard Boudot, a French politician and mayor of Aulnoy-lez-Valenciennes in northern France.
The incident occurred following an official ceremony marking the signing of a town-twinning agreement between Taybeh and the French town of Saint-Pierre, according to reports citing Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khourieh.
The event was attended by the French and Belgian consuls, an unnamed Polish representative and Christian Ravain, mayor of Saint-Pierre.
The attack took place in the western part of Taybeh and also targeted Palestinians gathering olives in the area.
Khourieh said several local residents were injured and a vehicle belonging to the Belgian delegation sustained damage when one of its windows was shattered.
Israeli Army Radio, citing eyewitness accounts and video footage, reported that Israeli settlers threw stones at one of the diplomatic vehicles, breaking a window.
Footage showed a delegation member lying on the ground beside a diplomatic vehicle after the incident. The individual was identified in reports as Bernard Boudot, a French politician and mayor of Aulnoy-lez-Valenciennes in northern France.
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