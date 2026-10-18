Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The price of one troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 35.3 manat ($20.7), or 0.5%, from October 12 through October 16. According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of one troy ounce of gold grew by 58 manat ($34), or 0.8%, compared with the previous week, reaching 7,098 manat ($4,180). Gold prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 5 7,025.27 manat ($4,132) October 12 7,132.9 manat ($4,195.8) October 6 7,007 manat ($4,122) October 13 7,133 manat ($4,196) October 7 7,029 manat ($4,135) October 14 7,081 manat ($4,165) October 8 7,025.69 manat ($4,132) October 15 7,047 manat ($4,150) October 9 7,112 manat ($4,180) October 16 7,096 manat ($4,174) Weekly average 7,040 manat ($4,141) Weekly average 7,098 manat ($4,180)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 5.49 manat ($3.23), or 5.3%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of silver fell by 2.6 manat ($1.5), or 2.6%, compared with the previous week, to 100.2 manat ($58.9).

Silver prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 5 103.55 manat ($60.91) October 12 103.7 manat ($61) October 6 102.88 manat ($60.52) October 13 102.9 manat ($60.5) October 7 103 manat ($60.71) October 14 100.8 manat ($59) October 8 102.1 manat ($60.06) October 15 95.2 manat ($56) October 9 102.47 manat ($60.28) October 16 98.26 manat ($57.8) Weekly average 102.84 manat ($60.50) Weekly average 100.2 manat ($58.9)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 96.7 manat ($57), or 3.3%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of platinum declined by 49.99 manat ($29.4), or 1.7%, compared with the previous week, to 2,827 manat ($1,660).

Platinum prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 5 2,908 manat ($1,710) October 12 2,888 manat ($1,700) October 6 2,909 manat ($1,711) October 13 2,887.9 manat ($1,698) October 7 2,878 manat ($1,693) October 14 2,835 manat ($1,670) October 8 2,837 manat ($1,669) October 15 2,735 manat ($1,610) October 9 2,854 manat ($1,678) October 16 2,791 manat ($1,640) Weekly average 2,877 manat ($1,692) Weekly average 2,827 manat ($1,660)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 26 manat ($15.29), or 1.3%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of palladium fell by 35.5 manat ($20.88), or 1.8%, compared with the previous week, to 1,936 manat ($1,140).

Palladium prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 5 1,988 manat ($1,169) October 12 1,968 manat ($1,169) October 6 1,983 manat ($1,167) October 13 1,950 manat ($1,167) October 7 1,975 manat ($1,161) October 14 1,932 manat ($1,16) October 8 1,946 manat ($1,144) October 15 1,887 manat ($1,144) October 9 1,965 manat ($1,156) October 16 1,942 manat ($1,156) Weekly average 1,972 manat ($1,159) Weekly average 1,936 manat ($1,159)