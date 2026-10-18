Thousands March in Portugal Over Soaring Living Costs
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Portugal on Saturday, demanding higher wages, better pensions and affordable housing as the cost of living continues to climb.
The General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP), a major trade union, organized rallies in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra.
In Lisbon, marchers left Cais do Sodre and headed for Rossio Square, with CGTP Secretary-General Tiago Oliveira and union members at the front carrying banners calling for higher pay. Protesters chanted against low wages and rising rents and held signs urging new housing policies. A housing protest encampment was set to begin at Rossio at 5 pm (1500 GMT).
Several thousand people also marched in Porto, moving from Praca da Batalha to Praca D. Joao I with demands for higher wages, better pensions and stronger public services. About 100 young housing activists joined the procession with placards and a tent symbolizing their campaign. Applause greeted them as they reached the square, where the crowd overflowed onto the surrounding sidewalks.
Housing movement spokesperson Cristiana Leal said the mobilization would continue until living conditions improved. A public assembly was scheduled at the square for 7 pm (1700 GMT).
The rallies followed a police operation early Thursday that dismantled a housing protest encampment in Porto.
Socialist Party leader Jose Luis Carneiro voiced solidarity with the protesters and urged that demonstrations remain responsible. He called on security forces to make sure any use of force was appropriate and proportionate, and asked for clarification of Thursday’s police action, which the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration is examining.
The General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP), a major trade union, organized rallies in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra.
In Lisbon, marchers left Cais do Sodre and headed for Rossio Square, with CGTP Secretary-General Tiago Oliveira and union members at the front carrying banners calling for higher pay. Protesters chanted against low wages and rising rents and held signs urging new housing policies. A housing protest encampment was set to begin at Rossio at 5 pm (1500 GMT).
Several thousand people also marched in Porto, moving from Praca da Batalha to Praca D. Joao I with demands for higher wages, better pensions and stronger public services. About 100 young housing activists joined the procession with placards and a tent symbolizing their campaign. Applause greeted them as they reached the square, where the crowd overflowed onto the surrounding sidewalks.
Housing movement spokesperson Cristiana Leal said the mobilization would continue until living conditions improved. A public assembly was scheduled at the square for 7 pm (1700 GMT).
The rallies followed a police operation early Thursday that dismantled a housing protest encampment in Porto.
Socialist Party leader Jose Luis Carneiro voiced solidarity with the protesters and urged that demonstrations remain responsible. He called on security forces to make sure any use of force was appropriate and proportionate, and asked for clarification of Thursday’s police action, which the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration is examining.
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