FSSAI Tightens Norms For Storage, Transport Of Khoa, Paneer, Meat And Fish

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday issued an advisory directing food business operators (FBOs) to ensure proper handling, storage and transportation of perishable food items such as khoa, paneer, meat and fish under controlled temperature conditions throughout the supply chain to safeguard food safety and public health.

In the advisory, FSSAI said it has come to its notice that such perishable food items are at times not handled, stored or transported under appropriate temperature conditions.

Given their highly perishable nature, these products are vulnerable to microbial growth and spoilage if prescribed temperature requirements are not maintained.

"FSSAI issues an advisory on handling, storage, and transportation of perishable foods like khoas, paneer, meat, and fish under controlled temperature conditions throughout the supply chain," the regulator said.

"FBOs must ensure strict adherence to hygiene and temperature standards," it added.

The food regulator noted that under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, food business operators are required to maintain prescribed temperatures throughout the supply chain, right from procurement and sourcing to delivery to the end consumer. This includes chilling, transportation, storage and distribution activities.

FSSAI warned that exposure of perishable food products to temperature abuse can adversely affect food safety and public health and would amount to non-compliance with hygiene and sanitary requirements specified under the regulations.

Accordingly, all food business operators engaged in the manufacture, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of such products have been directed to transport food only in clean, covered and hygienic vehicles suitable for food transportation. They have also been instructed to maintain prescribed temperature conditions throughout storage and transit.

The regulator further said that operators should use only food-grade packaging materials and suitable secondary packaging. The use of gunny bags or other non-food-grade coverings that could compromise product safety should be avoided.

In addition, food businesses have been asked to protect products from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross-contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation.

They must also maintain proper records and traceability of consignments and produce invoices or other relevant documents whenever demanded by the competent authority.