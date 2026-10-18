Kenya: The Creator Journey Kicks Off In Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County

Young digital creators from across the North Rift converged in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, for The Creator Journey, a transformative initiative designed to equip creators with the skills, networks and opportunities needed to thrive in Kenya's rapidly growing digital economy.

Held under the theme "Create. Learn. Earn.", the event brought together aspiring and established creators, industry experts, government representatives, regulators, mobile network operators and digital platforms for a day of learning, collaboration and engagement on the future of the creator economy.

Hosted in partnership with Elgeyo Marakwet County Goverment and Make It Count Digital, the summit shifted the spotlight directly onto local creative talent. Industry leaders and successful creators shared practical insights on content creation, personal branding, audience growth and monetization, demonstrating how creativity can be transformed into sustainable livelihoods.

Emphasizing the role of digital infrastructure in unlocking opportunities for the creative economy, Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui noted that access to digital opportunities should not be determined by geography. "A creator in Iten should be able to earn from the same platforms as a creator in Nairobi, and that depends on connectivity reaching rural Kenya," he said.

Discussions highlighted the growing role of digital platforms in creating new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, particularly among young people.

A key highlight was the Wayleave Conversation, which brought together government agencies, regulators, mobile network operators and digital platforms to explore coordinated approvals and infrastructure sharing as a means of accelerating connectivity and extending quality networks to underserved areas.

As The Creator Journey continues to reach communities across the country, it aims to help build a new generation of digital entrepreneurs equipped to create, learn and earn in an increasingly connected world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Kenya.