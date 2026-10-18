Swiss President Arrives in Hanoi for Official Talks with To Lam
(MENAFN) Swiss President Guy Parmelin arrived in Hanoi on Saturday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening ties between Switzerland and Vietnam, according to the Vietnamese government.
Parmelin and his wife were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Vu Dai Thang, chairman of Hanoi’s People’s Committee.
Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse later hosted an official reception ceremony at the National Assembly House. The two presidents subsequently held talks with their senior delegations and attended the exchange of cooperation documents between government ministries and agencies from both countries.
Details of the agreements were not immediately disclosed.
Switzerland and Vietnam established a comprehensive partnership in January 2025, with bilateral trade surpassing $1 billion that year.
The two countries are also working toward signing a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
The proposed agreement is expected to expand access to each other’s markets, encourage investment and open up additional commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries.
Parmelin and his wife were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Vu Dai Thang, chairman of Hanoi’s People’s Committee.
Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse later hosted an official reception ceremony at the National Assembly House. The two presidents subsequently held talks with their senior delegations and attended the exchange of cooperation documents between government ministries and agencies from both countries.
Details of the agreements were not immediately disclosed.
Switzerland and Vietnam established a comprehensive partnership in January 2025, with bilateral trade surpassing $1 billion that year.
The two countries are also working toward signing a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
The proposed agreement is expected to expand access to each other’s markets, encourage investment and open up additional commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries.
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