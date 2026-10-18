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Armed Boat Opens Fire on LNG Tanker Off Yemen’s Coast

Armed Boat Opens Fire on LNG Tanker Off Yemen’s Coast


Date: 2026-10-18 04:51:13

(MENAFN) A small boat carrying seven people approached a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker and fired shots at the vessel approximately 140 nautical miles southeast of Al Mukalla, Yemen, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"A Master of an LNG Tanker has reported being approached by a small skiff with seven persons onboard.

"The skiff fired two shots at the tanker whose armed Security Team fired 2 warning shots at the small craft which forced them to alter course," the UKMTO said in a statement on X.

The maritime agency urged vessels operating in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.

No further information about the attack was immediately available.

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