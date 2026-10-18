Yemen’s Houthis Free Recently Detained Individuals in Sanaa
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has released 159 people it had recently detained in Sanaa, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Saturday.
The humanitarian organization confirmed that the unilateral release was carried out by authorities in the Yemeni capital with its assistance.
Before the detainees were freed, ICRC delegates conducted individual interviews, notified their families and helped arrange their return home. Medical teams also evaluated their health and ability to travel by road, providing additional transportation assistance where necessary.
The ICRC said the release was initiated by the Houthi-affiliated National Committee for Prisoners Affairs and was not part of the Stockholm Agreement. The organization emphasized that it had no involvement in deciding which individuals would be freed or determining the number of detainees released.
The Stockholm Agreement was concluded in Sweden in December 2018 under United Nations auspices between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthis.
The Houthi movement said on Friday that those released were prisoners who “voluntarily surrendered without fighting during the recent events.”
According to the group, the detainees were freed under an amnesty granted by Mahdi al-Mashat, head of its Supreme Political Council. Local authorities were tasked with coordinating their return to their families and home regions.
The release comes as clashes have intensified between Houthi forces and groups aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which receives backing from a Saudi-led coalition.
The humanitarian organization confirmed that the unilateral release was carried out by authorities in the Yemeni capital with its assistance.
Before the detainees were freed, ICRC delegates conducted individual interviews, notified their families and helped arrange their return home. Medical teams also evaluated their health and ability to travel by road, providing additional transportation assistance where necessary.
The ICRC said the release was initiated by the Houthi-affiliated National Committee for Prisoners Affairs and was not part of the Stockholm Agreement. The organization emphasized that it had no involvement in deciding which individuals would be freed or determining the number of detainees released.
The Stockholm Agreement was concluded in Sweden in December 2018 under United Nations auspices between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthis.
The Houthi movement said on Friday that those released were prisoners who “voluntarily surrendered without fighting during the recent events.”
According to the group, the detainees were freed under an amnesty granted by Mahdi al-Mashat, head of its Supreme Political Council. Local authorities were tasked with coordinating their return to their families and home regions.
The release comes as clashes have intensified between Houthi forces and groups aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which receives backing from a Saudi-led coalition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment