Iran Confirms Ongoing Indirect Negotiations with US
(MENAFN) Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are continuing with Qatar and Oman acting as mediators, an Iranian lawmaker said on Saturday, amid persistent tensions between Tehran and Washington, according to local reports.
Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the ILNA news agency that both countries had submitted conditions through the mediators.
“We have presented a set of conditions, and the other side has also presented a set of conditions. We are now waiting to see whether the conditions we announced will be accepted by the Americans,” Rezazadeh said.
He confirmed that Qatar and Oman were facilitating the ongoing contacts between the two sides.
Rezazadeh added that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was supervising the negotiations and that the issues being discussed had been handled with the council’s approval.
The lawmaker also dismissed speculation that another confrontation between Iran and the US was imminent. He described predictions based on betting markets and reports suggesting Iran might launch a preemptive strike as unfounded.
Although Rezazadeh said he did not anticipate another war before the US congressional elections and Israel’s elections, he acknowledged that a renewed conflict remained a possibility.
Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the ILNA news agency that both countries had submitted conditions through the mediators.
“We have presented a set of conditions, and the other side has also presented a set of conditions. We are now waiting to see whether the conditions we announced will be accepted by the Americans,” Rezazadeh said.
He confirmed that Qatar and Oman were facilitating the ongoing contacts between the two sides.
Rezazadeh added that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was supervising the negotiations and that the issues being discussed had been handled with the council’s approval.
The lawmaker also dismissed speculation that another confrontation between Iran and the US was imminent. He described predictions based on betting markets and reports suggesting Iran might launch a preemptive strike as unfounded.
Although Rezazadeh said he did not anticipate another war before the US congressional elections and Israel’s elections, he acknowledged that a renewed conflict remained a possibility.
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