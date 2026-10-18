Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi as new defense minister
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament approved Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as the country’s new defense minister on Sunday, completing the appointment following a review of his qualifications and proposed agenda for the ministry.
Akhlaqi secured 237 votes in favor and 15 against, with no abstentions, from a total of 277 votes cast during a parliamentary session conducted by video conference.
Before the vote, lawmakers heard arguments from both supporters and opponents of the nominee and examined his plans for leading the Defense Ministry.
Akhlaqi succeeds Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed during the opening US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Majid Ebn al-Reza had assumed the role of acting defense minister after Nasirzadeh’s death.
Speaking to parliament ahead of the decision, Akhlaqi warned that Iran would respond forcefully if Washington and Tel Aviv launched another attack.
“If the American-Zionist enemy once again makes a miscalculation, the response of the Iranian nation and the fighters of Islam will be surprising and extensive,” he said, warning that the US and its allies would be responsible for any resulting regional or international consequences.
Akhlaqi also stated that he had been on what he described as his adversaries’ “assassination list” for 35 years. He pledged to expand support for what Iran calls the “resistance front.”
His agenda includes increasing defense manufacturing through Iran’s industrial network, strengthening research capabilities and restructuring the ministry to address evolving security threats.
Akhlaqi is a veteran senior official within Iran’s Defense Ministry. He previously led the country’s Aerospace Industries Organization and has faced US sanctions linked to his role in Iran’s missile-related activities.
Akhlaqi secured 237 votes in favor and 15 against, with no abstentions, from a total of 277 votes cast during a parliamentary session conducted by video conference.
Before the vote, lawmakers heard arguments from both supporters and opponents of the nominee and examined his plans for leading the Defense Ministry.
Akhlaqi succeeds Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed during the opening US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Majid Ebn al-Reza had assumed the role of acting defense minister after Nasirzadeh’s death.
Speaking to parliament ahead of the decision, Akhlaqi warned that Iran would respond forcefully if Washington and Tel Aviv launched another attack.
“If the American-Zionist enemy once again makes a miscalculation, the response of the Iranian nation and the fighters of Islam will be surprising and extensive,” he said, warning that the US and its allies would be responsible for any resulting regional or international consequences.
Akhlaqi also stated that he had been on what he described as his adversaries’ “assassination list” for 35 years. He pledged to expand support for what Iran calls the “resistance front.”
His agenda includes increasing defense manufacturing through Iran’s industrial network, strengthening research capabilities and restructuring the ministry to address evolving security threats.
Akhlaqi is a veteran senior official within Iran’s Defense Ministry. He previously led the country’s Aerospace Industries Organization and has faced US sanctions linked to his role in Iran’s missile-related activities.
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