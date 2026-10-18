Student Protests Continue Across Albania as Police Conduct Faces Scrutiny
(MENAFN) Student demonstrations in Albania continued for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with arrests and damage to property reported in Durres as the country’s police oversight body examined alleged misconduct by officers.
In the capital, Tirana, students were expected to assemble at their universities before heading to the Education Ministry for a rally scheduled for 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), according to reports.
Organizers urged university and secondary-school students, members of the public and the Albanian diaspora to join a nationwide mobilization.
Police positioned water cannons near the ministry and prepared to establish a security perimeter. The situation was initially peaceful before demonstrators removed railings from the pavement and placed them across the roadway.
In Durres, secondary-school students gathered outside the municipal building for the third day in a row. Some threw stones at the building, set rubbish bins on fire and damaged railings.
The unrest continued as protesters marched toward a police station, breaking windows at an Albanian Post building along the way. Officers intervened and arrested several demonstrators before the crowd dispersed. Authorities did not disclose the number of people detained.
Meanwhile, in Korca, predominantly secondary-school students staged demonstrations for a third consecutive day. Participants voiced frustration over limited prospects for building their futures in Albania and what they described as a lack of justice.
In the capital, Tirana, students were expected to assemble at their universities before heading to the Education Ministry for a rally scheduled for 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), according to reports.
Organizers urged university and secondary-school students, members of the public and the Albanian diaspora to join a nationwide mobilization.
Police positioned water cannons near the ministry and prepared to establish a security perimeter. The situation was initially peaceful before demonstrators removed railings from the pavement and placed them across the roadway.
In Durres, secondary-school students gathered outside the municipal building for the third day in a row. Some threw stones at the building, set rubbish bins on fire and damaged railings.
The unrest continued as protesters marched toward a police station, breaking windows at an Albanian Post building along the way. Officers intervened and arrested several demonstrators before the crowd dispersed. Authorities did not disclose the number of people detained.
Meanwhile, in Korca, predominantly secondary-school students staged demonstrations for a third consecutive day. Participants voiced frustration over limited prospects for building their futures in Albania and what they described as a lack of justice.
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