Bokaro Steel Plant Stir: Gates Open After Administration Steps In Prohibitory Orders Imposed

MENAFN - IANS) Bokaro, Oct 18 (IANS) The Bokaro Steel plant (BSL) in Jharkhand, hit by prolonged protests over the last few days, restarted its operations on Sunday, after the district administration stepped in and removed the agitators blocking its multiple gates.

All the gates of the steel plant were opened this morning, after the district administration as well as police took firm action and forced the protesters to vacate the area.

On Saturday, a group of protesters, purportedly trained apprentices of the plant, blocked all the gates, leaving more than 5,000 employees trapped inside for approximately 22 hours.

To ensure the continuation of industrial operations and free movement of goods and people, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-meter radius of the plant's main gate.

This implies that the assembly of five or more people, rallies, public meetings, and demonstrations are now prohibited. Carrying weapons or excavation tools in this zone is also banned.

The administration has also imposed restrictions on any activities that could disrupt industrial operations or public movement.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by the 'Displaced Apprentices' association and other organisations entered its ninth day on Sunday.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) stated that the administration respects the democratic right to peaceful protest, adding that the protesters may continue their demonstration peacefully near the 'Two-Tank Garden'.

He also appealed to all organisations and public representatives to cooperate in keeping the plant gates open and maintaining industrial peace.

Notably, the agitators belonging to displaced families, from the establishment of the Bokaro Steel Limited about five decades ago, have been demanding regularisation of their jobs.

On Saturday, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore also visited the protest site and expressed his support for the demands of the displaced individuals.

The Minister, speaking to the press, emphasised that the youth from families who surrendered their land for the construction of the Bokaro Steel Plant deserve employment and a dignified future.

He backed the demands for employment for displaced youth who have completed apprenticeship training, recruitment for Class IV (entry-level/support staff) positions, and the formulation of a clear employment policy for displaced families.

A two-hour-long meeting between Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Congress State President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, and other representatives with the BSL (Bokaro Steel Plant) management yielded no results and ended in a deadlock on Saturday.