Merz Reaffirms Germany’s Commitment to Supporting Ukraine
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz renewed his call on Saturday for continued assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s ongoing war.
“We must not leave this country and its people to fend for themselves. And we will not do so,” Merz said while addressing a congress in Berlin organized by the youth wing of his Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, the Christian Social Union.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Germany has remained among Ukraine’s leading military supporters, supplying advanced weapons, ammunition and significant financial assistance while backing Western sanctions against Moscow.
Merz also criticized the opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left party The Left, accusing both of “downplaying the situation” regarding Russia.
“What we are currently witnessing from Russia is not just questioning Ukraine’s territorial integrity. What we are witnessing from Russia is a daily undermining of our democracy, our values, and our way of life. And we are fighting back against it now,” the chancellor said.
His comments followed recent warnings from Germany’s foreign intelligence chief about the growing risk of a direct confrontation with Russia. The intelligence official said Moscow increasingly views Berlin as one of its principal adversaries.
Martin Jaeger, head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), told the parliamentary intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia had entered a new and more dangerous phase.
“We must not leave this country and its people to fend for themselves. And we will not do so,” Merz said while addressing a congress in Berlin organized by the youth wing of his Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, the Christian Social Union.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Germany has remained among Ukraine’s leading military supporters, supplying advanced weapons, ammunition and significant financial assistance while backing Western sanctions against Moscow.
Merz also criticized the opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left party The Left, accusing both of “downplaying the situation” regarding Russia.
“What we are currently witnessing from Russia is not just questioning Ukraine’s territorial integrity. What we are witnessing from Russia is a daily undermining of our democracy, our values, and our way of life. And we are fighting back against it now,” the chancellor said.
His comments followed recent warnings from Germany’s foreign intelligence chief about the growing risk of a direct confrontation with Russia. The intelligence official said Moscow increasingly views Berlin as one of its principal adversaries.
Martin Jaeger, head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), told the parliamentary intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia had entered a new and more dangerous phase.
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