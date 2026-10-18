Galatasaray Steal Late 1-0 Win, Extend Super Lig Lead
(MENAFN) Galatasaray stayed top of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, taking a 1-0 away win at Genclerbirligi thanks to a costly goalkeeping error in the 88th minute.
Substitute Deniz Gul struck the decisive blow from a tight angle on the right. His effort was turned into the net by Genclerbirligi goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat, whose mistake gave the Istanbul side all three points after a largely toothless display.
The first half produced little, but both sides carved out late chances. Genclerbirligi midfielder Salih Ucan came closest in the 36th minute, when his low shot was deflected onto the crossbar by Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. Five minutes later, Ucan was unmarked in front of goal and still failed to convert a cross from close range.
Galatasaray’s Leroy Sane then missed an open goal in first-half stoppage time, after Victor Osimhen whipped in a powerful low cross from the right.
Genclerbirligi threatened again in the 52nd minute. Tiago Gouveia, set up by Franco Tongya, sent a shot over the bar from inside the penalty area.
Galatasaray brought on Rafael Leao for Sane in the 61st minute, but the Portuguese winger was forced off injured 16 minutes later, and Gul replaced him. The substitute made the difference, scoring from a difficult angle after Egribayat failed to keep out his effort.
The win lifts Galatasaray to 19 points from eight matches, keeping them atop the standings.
Genclerbirligi, playing their second game under new head coach Bernd Storck, stayed on eight points and are now winless in six league matches.
Galatasaray host archrivals Fenerbahce in their next league fixture, while Genclerbirligi travel to Konyaspor.
Substitute Deniz Gul struck the decisive blow from a tight angle on the right. His effort was turned into the net by Genclerbirligi goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat, whose mistake gave the Istanbul side all three points after a largely toothless display.
The first half produced little, but both sides carved out late chances. Genclerbirligi midfielder Salih Ucan came closest in the 36th minute, when his low shot was deflected onto the crossbar by Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. Five minutes later, Ucan was unmarked in front of goal and still failed to convert a cross from close range.
Galatasaray’s Leroy Sane then missed an open goal in first-half stoppage time, after Victor Osimhen whipped in a powerful low cross from the right.
Genclerbirligi threatened again in the 52nd minute. Tiago Gouveia, set up by Franco Tongya, sent a shot over the bar from inside the penalty area.
Galatasaray brought on Rafael Leao for Sane in the 61st minute, but the Portuguese winger was forced off injured 16 minutes later, and Gul replaced him. The substitute made the difference, scoring from a difficult angle after Egribayat failed to keep out his effort.
The win lifts Galatasaray to 19 points from eight matches, keeping them atop the standings.
Genclerbirligi, playing their second game under new head coach Bernd Storck, stayed on eight points and are now winless in six league matches.
Galatasaray host archrivals Fenerbahce in their next league fixture, while Genclerbirligi travel to Konyaspor.
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