Zelenskyy Warns Russia Sanctions Relief Could Expand Beyond Diesel Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Saturday that the easing of US sanctions against Russia could continue, describing a recent diesel agreement as only the “first step,” according to reports.
Speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy said relaxing restrictions would make Russian President Vladimir Putin feel supported rather than encourage him to end the war in Ukraine.
His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order suspending certain sanctions, restrictions and tariffs on Russia under the Graham Act.
Despite his concerns, Zelenskyy expressed hope that Trump "will do everything in his power" to stop attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and bring the conflict to an end.
The Ukrainian president also said negotiators from Kyiv and Washington could meet as early as this week, reaffirming Ukraine’s willingness to pursue diplomatic efforts.
He added that the US was developing a proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Potential locations included the US during the Group of Twenty summit, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia or a European country. However, Zelenskyy said neither Moscow nor Washington had confirmed its participation.
Addressing reported restrictions affecting Starlink terminals, Zelenskyy said connections in Ukraine were being cut when speeds exceeded approximately 161 kilometers per hour. He noted that this was disrupting interceptor drones used against Russian jet-powered Shahed drones, as well as food deliveries to isolated Ukrainian positions.
Zelenskyy added that tests conducted in some European countries showed Starlink connections remained operational at speeds above 180 kilometers per hour.
Speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy said relaxing restrictions would make Russian President Vladimir Putin feel supported rather than encourage him to end the war in Ukraine.
His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order suspending certain sanctions, restrictions and tariffs on Russia under the Graham Act.
Despite his concerns, Zelenskyy expressed hope that Trump "will do everything in his power" to stop attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and bring the conflict to an end.
The Ukrainian president also said negotiators from Kyiv and Washington could meet as early as this week, reaffirming Ukraine’s willingness to pursue diplomatic efforts.
He added that the US was developing a proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Potential locations included the US during the Group of Twenty summit, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia or a European country. However, Zelenskyy said neither Moscow nor Washington had confirmed its participation.
Addressing reported restrictions affecting Starlink terminals, Zelenskyy said connections in Ukraine were being cut when speeds exceeded approximately 161 kilometers per hour. He noted that this was disrupting interceptor drones used against Russian jet-powered Shahed drones, as well as food deliveries to isolated Ukrainian positions.
Zelenskyy added that tests conducted in some European countries showed Starlink connections remained operational at speeds above 180 kilometers per hour.
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