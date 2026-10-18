Poland Deploys Jets as Russia Hits Western Ukraine
(MENAFN) Poland scrambled military aircraft on Saturday as Russia launched a fresh wave of strikes on western Ukraine, near the eastern border of the NATO member.
Polish and allied jets were deployed to secure Polish airspace, the country’s armed forces said. They described the move as precautionary.
Washington and Warsaw drift apart on Russia
The deployment came as the United States and Poland increasingly appeared to be pulling in different directions on Russia. On Saturday, Trump waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs that were due to take effect under the recently adopted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, saying the step served US national interest. The law was designed to tighten economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The waiver followed a US-Russia diesel deal that has drawn criticism from Kyiv and some European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the agreement would hand Moscow financial relief while Russia continues attacking Ukraine.
Warsaw holds a harder line
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski this week criticized restrictions affecting Ukraine’s Starlink service and questioned whether Elon Musk was “playing politics” with a system that is crucial to Ukrainian defense. Poland pays for the Starlink subscriptions Ukraine uses.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has repeatedly argued that sustained pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine are central to Polish and European security.
A more active air-defense posture
Poland has taken an increasingly assertive air-defense stance after a string of incidents tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. In September 2025, Polish and allied aircraft were deployed during Russian strikes on western Ukraine. Poland later became the first NATO member to shoot down Russian drones after incursions into its airspace.
Polish and allied jets were deployed to secure Polish airspace, the country’s armed forces said. They described the move as precautionary.
Washington and Warsaw drift apart on Russia
The deployment came as the United States and Poland increasingly appeared to be pulling in different directions on Russia. On Saturday, Trump waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs that were due to take effect under the recently adopted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, saying the step served US national interest. The law was designed to tighten economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The waiver followed a US-Russia diesel deal that has drawn criticism from Kyiv and some European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the agreement would hand Moscow financial relief while Russia continues attacking Ukraine.
Warsaw holds a harder line
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski this week criticized restrictions affecting Ukraine’s Starlink service and questioned whether Elon Musk was “playing politics” with a system that is crucial to Ukrainian defense. Poland pays for the Starlink subscriptions Ukraine uses.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has repeatedly argued that sustained pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine are central to Polish and European security.
A more active air-defense posture
Poland has taken an increasingly assertive air-defense stance after a string of incidents tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. In September 2025, Polish and allied aircraft were deployed during Russian strikes on western Ukraine. Poland later became the first NATO member to shoot down Russian drones after incursions into its airspace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment