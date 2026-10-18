TPLF Challenges Legitimacy of Ethiopia’s New Tigray Leadership
(MENAFN) Ethiopia’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has rejected the federal government’s newly appointed caretaker administration in the northern Tigray region, accusing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ruling Prosperity Party of imposing an illegitimate political structure.
The party has questioned both the appointment process and the authority of the newly selected officials, according to local reports.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the TPLF described the administration as a “Prosperity structure” and said decisions made under its authority would have “no legality or enforceability.”
The group also cautioned institutions against working with the new leadership, warning that those that cooperate would be regarded as aligned with the ruling Prosperity Party and held accountable.
The TPLF’s rejection followed the federal government’s decision, announced hours earlier, to dissolve Tigray’s previous interim administration and establish a new leadership team for an initial six-month period.
The government appointed Asefa Abrahaga Hagos as chief administrator, while other officials were assigned portfolios covering security, reconstruction and political affairs. Shishay Amare was also named mayor of Mekelle, the regional capital.
According to the prime minister’s office, the caretaker administration is tasked with restoring public services, rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the conflict, supporting the return of displaced residents and preparing the region for elections within six months.
The party has questioned both the appointment process and the authority of the newly selected officials, according to local reports.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the TPLF described the administration as a “Prosperity structure” and said decisions made under its authority would have “no legality or enforceability.”
The group also cautioned institutions against working with the new leadership, warning that those that cooperate would be regarded as aligned with the ruling Prosperity Party and held accountable.
The TPLF’s rejection followed the federal government’s decision, announced hours earlier, to dissolve Tigray’s previous interim administration and establish a new leadership team for an initial six-month period.
The government appointed Asefa Abrahaga Hagos as chief administrator, while other officials were assigned portfolios covering security, reconstruction and political affairs. Shishay Amare was also named mayor of Mekelle, the regional capital.
According to the prime minister’s office, the caretaker administration is tasked with restoring public services, rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the conflict, supporting the return of displaced residents and preparing the region for elections within six months.
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