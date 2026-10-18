Indian Court Grants Bail to Cockroach Janta Party Founder
(MENAFN) A court in New Delhi granted bail on Saturday to Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading protests against the removal of voters from electoral registers.
Police detained Dipke ahead of a protest march organized by the party on Friday at Connaught Place, a major commercial district in the Indian capital. He was later formally arrested.
The CJP and other opposition groups have staged large demonstrations for several days following a report last month that two election commissioners had expressed concerns to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about decisions involving voter-list revisions across several states and federal territories. Demonstrators have called for Kumar to resign.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accused opposition groups and “foreign powers” of trying to “destabilize the country.” The party also claimed that the Congress “is attacking constitutional institutions for the sake of the chair.”
Dipke was freed after a local court approved his bail request. Ratna Singh, a CJP leader, confirmed his release in a post on X, the US-based social media platform.
According to reports, the court granted Dipke conditional bail on Saturday and required him to sign a peace bond.
Earlier in the week, a New Delhi court ordered two leaders of the Cockroach movement to remain in jail for five days after police detained them during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Authorities had removed the site’s official protest designation earlier that week.
Police detained Dipke ahead of a protest march organized by the party on Friday at Connaught Place, a major commercial district in the Indian capital. He was later formally arrested.
The CJP and other opposition groups have staged large demonstrations for several days following a report last month that two election commissioners had expressed concerns to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar about decisions involving voter-list revisions across several states and federal territories. Demonstrators have called for Kumar to resign.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accused opposition groups and “foreign powers” of trying to “destabilize the country.” The party also claimed that the Congress “is attacking constitutional institutions for the sake of the chair.”
Dipke was freed after a local court approved his bail request. Ratna Singh, a CJP leader, confirmed his release in a post on X, the US-based social media platform.
According to reports, the court granted Dipke conditional bail on Saturday and required him to sign a peace bond.
Earlier in the week, a New Delhi court ordered two leaders of the Cockroach movement to remain in jail for five days after police detained them during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Authorities had removed the site’s official protest designation earlier that week.
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