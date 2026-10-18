RAF Aircraft Report Two Close Encounters with Suspected Drones
(MENAFN) Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft experience two near collisions with suspected drones during military training over the North Sea in February, according to reports published Friday.
The encounters take place several days apart during aerial refueling operations and simulated air combat exercises, with both unidentified objects reportedly detected at altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet.
During the first incident, an RAF Airbus Voyager tanker is refueling a Typhoon fighter near Cromer in Norfolk when an unidentified object passes extremely close to the tanker, prompting its pilot to instinctively duck.
The aircraft commander subsequently reports the incident to military air traffic controllers, according to reports.
A second encounter occurs on February 23, when a Typhoon pilot participating in simulated combat training with another fighter near Humberside spots a black, circular object passing around 300 feet above the aircraft.
The pilot alerts the radar controller responsible for supervising the exercise, who then forwards details of the sighting to North Yorkshire Police.
Several external investigations into the incidents remain underway, while authorities have yet to determine whether the objects posed a hostile threat.
A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence says increased vigilance and enhanced detection systems have improved the military’s capacity to identify, document, and evaluate potential drone activity.
The encounters take place several days apart during aerial refueling operations and simulated air combat exercises, with both unidentified objects reportedly detected at altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet.
During the first incident, an RAF Airbus Voyager tanker is refueling a Typhoon fighter near Cromer in Norfolk when an unidentified object passes extremely close to the tanker, prompting its pilot to instinctively duck.
The aircraft commander subsequently reports the incident to military air traffic controllers, according to reports.
A second encounter occurs on February 23, when a Typhoon pilot participating in simulated combat training with another fighter near Humberside spots a black, circular object passing around 300 feet above the aircraft.
The pilot alerts the radar controller responsible for supervising the exercise, who then forwards details of the sighting to North Yorkshire Police.
Several external investigations into the incidents remain underway, while authorities have yet to determine whether the objects posed a hostile threat.
A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence says increased vigilance and enhanced detection systems have improved the military’s capacity to identify, document, and evaluate potential drone activity.
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