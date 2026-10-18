Iran Demands Reliable Security Guarantees Before Resuming US Talks
(MENAFN) Iran is prepared to return to negotiations with the United States but insists on receiving “credible guarantees” against further attacks before talks can resume, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday, according to reports.
Addressing the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, Araghchi said, “Iran does not accept coercion, threats and intimidation and will not relinquish its sovereign rights under pressure. But it remains ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees,”
The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had engaged in negotiations “in good faith” over the previous two years. However, he argued that diplomatic initiatives had repeatedly been followed by military strikes, deepening mistrust and making it difficult to restart discussions without assurances that such attacks would not happen again.
Despite these concerns, Araghchi stressed that Iran had not abandoned the diplomatic process and remained willing to pursue negotiations.
He also pointed to a proposal previously communicated through Qatar that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and regular maritime traffic to resume over a seven-day period, provided the required conditions were fulfilled.
Araghchi further referenced an understanding reached between Iran and the United States in Islamabad on June 17 through Pakistani mediation, with Qatar providing support.
According to the minister, maritime traffic in the strategic waterway climbed to approximately 60% of its pre-war level within two weeks of the understanding. However, implementation subsequently stalled, preventing further progress.
Addressing the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, Araghchi said, “Iran does not accept coercion, threats and intimidation and will not relinquish its sovereign rights under pressure. But it remains ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees,”
The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had engaged in negotiations “in good faith” over the previous two years. However, he argued that diplomatic initiatives had repeatedly been followed by military strikes, deepening mistrust and making it difficult to restart discussions without assurances that such attacks would not happen again.
Despite these concerns, Araghchi stressed that Iran had not abandoned the diplomatic process and remained willing to pursue negotiations.
He also pointed to a proposal previously communicated through Qatar that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and regular maritime traffic to resume over a seven-day period, provided the required conditions were fulfilled.
Araghchi further referenced an understanding reached between Iran and the United States in Islamabad on June 17 through Pakistani mediation, with Qatar providing support.
According to the minister, maritime traffic in the strategic waterway climbed to approximately 60% of its pre-war level within two weeks of the understanding. However, implementation subsequently stalled, preventing further progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment