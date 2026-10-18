Suspected ADF Rebels Kill Dozens of Civilians in Eastern Congo
(MENAFN) At least 77 civilians were killed in September during a series of attacks attributed to suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly in Ituri province, according to humanitarian reports released Saturday.
The attacks occurred across Mambasa territory, where several communities experienced deadly violence, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.
Biakato, Bandisende, and areas surrounding Mambasa town were among the hardest-hit locations. Victims were reportedly killed using knives and firearms, while the attackers allegedly abducted additional people and set residential properties ablaze as they withdrew.
Security conditions remain unstable across multiple parts of Mambasa territory, with continued assaults against civilians contributing to displacement, according to local media and civil society organizations.
Further violence was reported this week, when at least 10 civilians were said to have died in an attack blamed on ADF fighters targeting several mining sites in the Babila-Babombi chiefdom within Mambasa territory.
The repeated attacks are intensifying humanitarian pressures in Ituri, a province already struggling with the effects of an Ebola epidemic.
The ADF, which has operated in eastern Congo for years, is affiliated with the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or Daesh.
The attacks occurred across Mambasa territory, where several communities experienced deadly violence, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.
Biakato, Bandisende, and areas surrounding Mambasa town were among the hardest-hit locations. Victims were reportedly killed using knives and firearms, while the attackers allegedly abducted additional people and set residential properties ablaze as they withdrew.
Security conditions remain unstable across multiple parts of Mambasa territory, with continued assaults against civilians contributing to displacement, according to local media and civil society organizations.
Further violence was reported this week, when at least 10 civilians were said to have died in an attack blamed on ADF fighters targeting several mining sites in the Babila-Babombi chiefdom within Mambasa territory.
The repeated attacks are intensifying humanitarian pressures in Ituri, a province already struggling with the effects of an Ebola epidemic.
The ADF, which has operated in eastern Congo for years, is affiliated with the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or Daesh.
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