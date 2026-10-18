Croatia, China Eye Deeper Trade Ties After Zagreb Talks
(MENAFN) Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia’s prime minister, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Zagreb on Saturday aimed at expanding economic cooperation and deepening bilateral ties, while also weighing global developments.
Talks held at government headquarters
The meeting took place at the government headquarters during Wang’s official visit to Croatia, according to a statement from the Croatian government.
Both sides voiced satisfaction with relations as the countries approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.
Business links in focus
Plenkovic underscored the need to strengthen connections between Croatian and Chinese businesses and to broaden the footprint of Croatian firms in China’s market.
The two sides pointed to the Peljesac Bridge as a emblem of successful cooperation between the countries.
Chinese firms are also taking part in major Croatian infrastructure and energy undertakings, the statement said. These include the Kozjak tunnel, the Vucevica connecting road, the Brestovac-Godinjak expressway, the Senj wind farm and the Korlat solar power plant.
New air link, global issues
Both delegations also welcomed the newly launched Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb air route, which is expected to boost tourism ties.
Plenkovic and Wang additionally discussed relations between the European Union and China and traded views on developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Talks held at government headquarters
The meeting took place at the government headquarters during Wang’s official visit to Croatia, according to a statement from the Croatian government.
Both sides voiced satisfaction with relations as the countries approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.
Business links in focus
Plenkovic underscored the need to strengthen connections between Croatian and Chinese businesses and to broaden the footprint of Croatian firms in China’s market.
The two sides pointed to the Peljesac Bridge as a emblem of successful cooperation between the countries.
Chinese firms are also taking part in major Croatian infrastructure and energy undertakings, the statement said. These include the Kozjak tunnel, the Vucevica connecting road, the Brestovac-Godinjak expressway, the Senj wind farm and the Korlat solar power plant.
New air link, global issues
Both delegations also welcomed the newly launched Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb air route, which is expected to boost tourism ties.
Plenkovic and Wang additionally discussed relations between the European Union and China and traded views on developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.
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