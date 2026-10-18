East African Community (EAC) Delegates Meet In Kisumu To Plan For Ushirikiano Imara 2027

Evolving regional security dynamics and emerging transnational threats continue to underscore the importance of collective security, enhanced interoperability and coordinated responses among East African Community (EAC) Partner States.

In a demonstration of this commitment, delegates from EAC Partner States convened in Kisumu for a week-long Initial Planning Conference (IPC) and Main Planning Conference (MPC) for Ushirikiano Imara 2027 multinational and multisectoral Field Training Exercise (FTX), scheduled for March 2027. The conferences focused on strengthening joint operational preparedness and harmonising plans for the forthcoming regional exercise.

Chief Guest Major General William Kamoiro, represented by Brigadier Michael George Simbili, underscored the importance of the conferences in strengthening cooperation among EAC Partner States. He noted that the outcomes of the deliberations would provide a foundation for the realistic and effective execution of the exercise.

“The resultant products from these two conferences remain key to influencing the realistic execution of the exercise,” he said.

Representing the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Stephen Patrick Mbundi, Uganda's Defence Liaison Officer, Brigadier General Matthew Gureme, emphasised that the conferences will advance regional cooperation in joint planning and the conduct of peace support operations, enabling Partner States to respond more effectively to shared security requirements.

Conference Chairperson Brigadier General Emmanuel Kazahura commended the cooperation demonstrated by military and civilian participants, noting that civilian involvement was critical to effective civil-military coordination, especially in restoration of normalcy among affected communities during peace support operations.

He urged delegates to follow exercise guidelines and translate planning outcomes into practical training objectives.

Chief of Training Defence Headquarters Brigadier Alex Nteere led a Kenya delegation for a meeting with the Kisumu County leadership, where plans to identify civil-military cooperation activities were initiated.

The delegates visited proposed FTX deployment sites across Kisumu County and assessed their suitability for the planned activities.

The two conferences mark a key milestone in preparations for the regional exercise, which aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen collective responses to shared security requirements. Key areas of focus included, Counter-Terrorism, Counter-Piracy and Disaster Management, with emphasis on joint planning, information sharing and interoperability among participating military, police and civilian components.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.