Kenya: Instilling Discipline, Forging Leaders And Strengthening Mission Readiness

Discipline, professional excellence and effective leadership remain the bedrock of a capable, cohesive and mission-ready military force. These values shape the character of service members, strengthen operational effectiveness and sustain the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) capacity to respond decisively to evolving security challenges.

The Defence Forces Sergeant Major (DFSM), Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Bwana Haji Omar, recently reinforced these principles during a series of engagements with service members at the Kenya Naval Training College and 15 Kenya Rifles in Mariakani respectively.

Addressing newly recruited service members at the Kenya Naval Training College, the DFSM underscored the importance of instilling military values from the earliest stages of training. He challenged the Privates Under Training (PUTs) to embrace discipline, integrity, teamwork, resilience and respect for the chain of command as essential foundations of military service.

He emphasised that professionalism, personal accountability and unwavering commitment to duty are critical to developing dependable service members capable of operating effectively under demanding conditions.

At 15 Kenya Rifles in Mariakani, WO1 Bwana Haji engaged Kenya Navy personnel undertaking Senior and Junior Leadership Courses, highlighting the central role of effective leadership, discipline and accountability in strengthening command effectiveness and operational performance.

He urged the course participants to lead by example, uphold military standards and exercise responsibility in their respective appointments, emphasising that credible leadership is anchored in personal conduct, professional competence and the ability to inspire confidence among subordinates.

The engagements underscored the KDF's sustained focus on mentorship, character development and progressive leadership training as essential pillars of force development.

By nurturing disciplined personnel and developing competent leaders at every level, the KDF continues to strengthen institutional cohesion, operational readiness and its ability to safeguard Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.