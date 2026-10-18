Tether Invests In Aisa, Extends Seed Round As Strategic Backer

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) AIsa, a San Francisco-based startup building infrastructure for enterprise AI agents, has completed its seed extension fundraising round, adding Tether and HIVEN as strategic investors. The company said the round takes its total funding to more than $9 million.

In a statement, AIsa founder and CEO Jordan Liu framed the investment as support for the company's approach to helping enterprise agents reliably access information and perform transactions in production settings. The startup's backers list includes Alibaba, Tribe Capital, Sumitomo Corporation, Draper Associates, Saison Capital and other investors, alongside the newly announced participants.

AIsa completed a seed extension round that raised additional capital and brought total funding to over $9 million. Tether and HIVEN joined as strategic investors, signaling interest in the“agent in production” layer for enterprises. The company aims to unify resource discovery, access, and transactions into a governed, usage-based network for enterprise AI agents. AIsa says the current market is hindered by fragmented providers, integrations, and billing systems that complicate scaling and governance.

Key takeawaysWhy AIsa is pitching“governed” agent infrastructure

AIsa's core argument is that enterprise AI agents face practical barriers when moving from demos to real operations. According to the company's statement, fragmented data and tool providers, scattered integrations, and separate billing systems make it difficult for agents to work effectively at scale while remaining compliant with enterprise requirements.

Rather than treating agent connectivity as a patchwork of point solutions, AIsa says it is building a single infrastructure layer that combines governed access with measurement and payment mechanics. The company positions this as an enabling system for agents that need“trusted information” and the ability to use tools and transact in a way that enterprise operators can control.

The“Trusted Resource and Transaction Network” concept

In its announcement, AIsa described its platform as the Trusted Resource and Transaction Network for Enterprise AI Agents. The network, as outlined by the company, is designed to connect enterprise agents with external data sources, AI search capabilities, model providers, APIs, software tools, and industry services.

AIsa's stated focus is not only on enabling access, but also on operationalizing transactions in a way enterprises can govern. The company said its approach integrates usage metering, billing, and settlement alongside permissioned access-an architecture intended to help administrators control what agents can do, how much they can spend, and which resources they are allowed to access.

For investors and enterprise users, this emphasis on governance and billing can matter because“agent sprawl” often creates hidden operational risk: agents may access costly services, pull data from uncontrolled sources, or execute actions without a consistent audit trail. By bundling access and transactional workflows, AIsa is effectively targeting the layer that determines whether agents can be safely scaled beyond isolated use cases.

Tether's involvement adds a payments-and-settlement angle

The seed extension's most notable addition is Tether joining as a strategic investor. While AIsa did not provide details on specific collaboration plans in the announcement, the choice of Tether fits a broader theme in the crypto industry: stablecoin issuers and payment infrastructure providers increasingly look for enterprise integration points where value transfer and settlement can be embedded into real workflows.

That theme is consistent with Cointelegraph 's reporting on Tether's recent results. According to Cointelegraph, Tether generated another multibillion-dollar quarter, with earnings supported by income from its US Treasury portfolio. Cointelegraph reported that Tether posted a net operating profit of $1.5 billion for the second quarter, driven primarily by interest earned on US Treasury holdings and repurchase agreements-short-term loans backed by government securities.

While AIsa's fundraising news is separate from Tether's financial performance, the juxtaposition highlights why stablecoin-linked players may see growth potential beyond simple transfers: stable value and settlement infrastructure can become a key component when AI systems are expected to transact-reliably, predictably, and with clear accounting.

What the funding round signals for enterprise AI

AIsa said it is accelerating the transition from AI assistants to autonomous, production-ready agents. Its statement also argues that the market still lacks a unified approach to discovery, access, and transaction processing, especially under enterprise constraints.

With Tether and HIVEN now participating in the seed extension, the company's roadmap may receive additional momentum as it builds infrastructure that enterprises can deploy with permissions, spending controls, and standardized usage-based billing. For observers, the most immediate question is whether AIsa's network can demonstrate traction with real enterprise workloads and integrations-particularly in areas where governance, cost controls, and settlement reliability are non-negotiable.

Readers should watch next for concrete product updates and integration milestones that show how the Trusted Resource and Transaction Network supports end-to-end agent operations, including governed access and transaction settlement at scale.

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