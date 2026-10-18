'Chalo Yamuna Campaign': Mega Cleanliness Drive At 70 Delhi Ghats, Thousands Offer 'Shramdaan'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A mega clean-up and river revival drive, under the 'Chalo Yamuna campaign' was organised along the Yamuna ghats in the national capital on Sunday, which saw thousands of young people, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and public representatives coming together and offering their 'shramdaan', in a collective show of "intent and effort" to clean the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the extensive cleanliness drive, carried out at the Yamuna ghats and surrounding areas at all 70 locations across the city.

The Chief Minister lauded the enthusiastic participation of thousands of people and emphasised that the resolve to clean the Yamuna River could be realised only when every section of society actively participates alongside the government's efforts.

Appealing to the city residents to become 'Yamuna Praharis', the Delhi CM said,“Cleanliness is not just a campaign but a way of life and ensuring that no waste reaches the Yamuna is our collective responsibility.”

She also appealed to people not to leave religious offerings, clothes offered to deities, damaged idols, plastic wrappers or other waste in the Yamuna or at its ghats.

She urged the residents to bring a notable change in their behaviour and ensure that no waste reaches the river.

“Keeping the Yamuna clean is not the responsibility of any single department or organisation but a shared responsibility of society as a whole,” she added.

The Delhi government, under Rekha Gupta, has taken significant steps to clean up the river, a key poll plank of the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi elections.

Sewage treatment plants and decentralised STPs are being set up to tap drains discharging into the Yamuna. Large-scale desilting of drains is also underway.

The government claims that it has prioritised all necessary work related to cleaning the Yamuna to effectively control the sources of pollution entering the river.

The 'Chalo Yamuna Campaign' represents this collective resolve, with every citizen playing an important role.