Haaland Double Keeps Man City Perfect in 3-2 Win Over Ipswich
(MENAFN) Erling Haaland struck twice to lift Premier League leaders Manchester City to a 3-2 win over newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, preserving their flawless start to the season. Elsewhere, Liverpool overturned a first-half deficit to beat Brentford, who finished with nine men, 2-1.
City hold off Ipswich at the Etihad
Phil Foden put City in front at the Etihad Stadium in the 19th minute, converting first time from a pass by Jeremy Doku, who had driven into the box from the left.
Ipswich answered two minutes later. Japan international Daizen Maeda ran onto a pass from Abdoul Ouattara and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post.
Haaland restored the lead in the 34th minute, heading in a right-wing cross from Mateo Kovacic for his seventh league goal of the campaign. The Norwegian added his second in the 69th minute, shaking off his marker and driving into the bottom corner from a Iliman Ndiaye assist.
Ipswich cut the deficit late on, when Zian Flemming scored from the penalty spot. The kick was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) review found Marc Guehi had brought down Abdul Fatawu in the area.
The result takes City to 21 points from seven matches and extends their perfect start.
Ten-man advantage, nine-man finish: Liverpool rally past Brentford
At Brentford, Keane Lewis-Potter gave the hosts a 44th-minute lead, heading in a cross from Igor Thiago.
The game turned in first-half stoppage time. Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off after a VAR review for headbutting Liverpool’s Jeremy Jacquet.
Liverpool made the extra man count in the 62nd minute. Victor Munoz collected a pass from Florian Wirtz, cut inside and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Alexander Isak completed the turnaround eight minutes later. His low shot found the net via a deflection after Bradley Barcola headed down a cross from Alexis Mac Allister.
Brentford were reduced to nine in second-half stoppage time, when captain Vitaly Janelt collected a second yellow card for fouling Rio Ngumoha.
The win moves Liverpool to 12 points from seven matches. Brentford suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season and stay on 10 points.
Saturday’s other results
Everton 0-2 Chelsea
Fulham 1-0 Hull City
City hold off Ipswich at the Etihad
Phil Foden put City in front at the Etihad Stadium in the 19th minute, converting first time from a pass by Jeremy Doku, who had driven into the box from the left.
Ipswich answered two minutes later. Japan international Daizen Maeda ran onto a pass from Abdoul Ouattara and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post.
Haaland restored the lead in the 34th minute, heading in a right-wing cross from Mateo Kovacic for his seventh league goal of the campaign. The Norwegian added his second in the 69th minute, shaking off his marker and driving into the bottom corner from a Iliman Ndiaye assist.
Ipswich cut the deficit late on, when Zian Flemming scored from the penalty spot. The kick was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) review found Marc Guehi had brought down Abdul Fatawu in the area.
The result takes City to 21 points from seven matches and extends their perfect start.
Ten-man advantage, nine-man finish: Liverpool rally past Brentford
At Brentford, Keane Lewis-Potter gave the hosts a 44th-minute lead, heading in a cross from Igor Thiago.
The game turned in first-half stoppage time. Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off after a VAR review for headbutting Liverpool’s Jeremy Jacquet.
Liverpool made the extra man count in the 62nd minute. Victor Munoz collected a pass from Florian Wirtz, cut inside and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Alexander Isak completed the turnaround eight minutes later. His low shot found the net via a deflection after Bradley Barcola headed down a cross from Alexis Mac Allister.
Brentford were reduced to nine in second-half stoppage time, when captain Vitaly Janelt collected a second yellow card for fouling Rio Ngumoha.
The win moves Liverpool to 12 points from seven matches. Brentford suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season and stay on 10 points.
Saturday’s other results
Everton 0-2 Chelsea
Fulham 1-0 Hull City
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