Historic Town Hall 'Largely Lost' To Fire Set During French Protests

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Limoges, France: The town hall in the French city of Limoges was "largely lost" to a fire set by masked protesters on Saturday, the top regional official told AFP.

"The roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared," the local prefect, Maurice Barate, said.

He called the extensive damage to the 143-year-old building a "catastrophe for heritage" and slammed a "deliberate act by hooligans".

The arson occurred during unrest that gripped France on Saturday during nationwide demonstrations over the cost of living.

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A group of masked protesters who had torched a police car outside the town hall were seen breaking windows and entering the building to set a fire, according to witnesses.

Firefighters were deployed late Saturday to try to contain the blaze.

As hundreds of people watched the blaze, a municipal employee was seen in tears comforted by a local councillor.

Several shops in the centre of Limoges were also looted.

